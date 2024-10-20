Nigerian music star, DJ Cuppy, has broken her online silence after her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Taylor, finally showed off his lover and their child

Recall that the disk jockey had been greatly affected by her breakup with the UK boxer after they were engaged for marriage

DJ Cuppy’s online post after Ryan posted his baby mama and their child for the first time got netizens talking

Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has reacted on social media after her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Taylor, posted his baby mama and their child.

Recall that the celebrity disk jockey dated the UK boxer and even got engaged to him before their relationship hit the rocks under shady circumstances. After the news of their dating first became public knowledge, rumours had made the rounds of Ryan abandoning his heavily pregnant girlfriend at the time to date the billionaire’s daughter.

In a new development, Ryan Taylor finally shared videos of his babymama and their child, and he labelled them his family on social media.

Fans react to DJ Cuppy's post after Ryan Taylor posted lover and child. Photos: @cuppymusic, @ryan_taylor

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy reacts to Ryan Taylor’s post

Shortly after Ryan Taylor publicly posted videos of his baby mama and their child for the first time, DJ Cuppy took to her official Instagram page to share her own post.

The billionaire’s daughter shared a clip of singing and dancing to a gospel song, Look At My Fruit, by Transformation worship. DJ Cuppy seemed unbothered about the drama with her former partner as she enjoyed the music.

The celebrity disk jockey accompanied the video with a caption explaining her gratitude to God for his numerous blessings in her life. She wrote:

“Look at all my fruit! 🫐🍒🍋🍇🥝 God’s blessings are endless… Thank you Lord Jesus!”

See the clip below:

Nigerians react to DJ Cuppy’s video

DJ Cuppy’s video after Ryan Taylor posted his babymama and their child drew the attention of some netizens. Some of them praised her for moving on from the UK boxer. Read some of their comments below:

L.tobiloba:

“Florence, you escaped a bullet and unnecessary drama. That breakup is a godsend. I knew he wasn't any good from the start. Ryan, e no go better for you oooo.”

ice_chris_hair_castle:

“Very demure,very decent,very Holy Spirit personified.👏.”

claracoal_:

“I’m happy you found God for yourself 😍.”

wigsbysally:

“Love , joy , peace ,patience , kindness , goodness , faithfulness, gentleness & self control ❤️.”

Bigujuposh:

“Go girl keep glowing. The right guy will come. Know your worth ❤️.”

Olusholaod:

“see babe oh 😍.”

Chinnh_ego:

“I love the glow 🔥🔥.”

Alasoketanzania:

“I cuppy baby. This is beautiful. Revival everywhere. Something is happening in the realm of the spirit, I can feel it.”

chiszzx22211:

“Your bride price no go be here chai.”

somtogod_01:

“Cuppy will soon give birth and all of you guys eyes will clear, she chose not to post her man again on socials.”

DJ Cuppy prays on X

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had shared the desire of her heart on X as she tendered her request to God in the viral post.

The disc jockey prayed that God should shower his blessing upon her life and ensure that it is multiplied in two folds.

Her post sparked reactions in the comments section as fans share their hot takes about her prayer and what they want God to do for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng