Undoubtedly, Burna Boy stands as one of the most renowned musicians ever to emerge from Africa. He has not only surpassed existing records but has also established new milestones

His exceptional talent and unwavering dedication have enabled him to achieve the remarkable feat of selling out several international stadiums

Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, has proven to be one of the major ambassadors of our rich culture through his vocals and lyrical dexterity.

His unique deliveries have pushed his artistic boundaries, allowing him to deliver profound messages and connect with international audiences on a deep level.

Join us as we delve into the iconic moments the self-proclaimed African giant held down world--renowned stadiums.

Burna Boy at the National Stadium Gaborone, Botswana - 2017

Shortly before his highly recognised breakout album Outside, the Atlantic Records star performed at the National Stadium Gaborone Botswana, where he thrilled fans with hit singles from his repertoire at the time, 'Like to Party', 'Run My Race', and more.

Burna Boy sells out London's Wembley Stadium in 2022

In 2022, Burna Boy headlined Wembley Stadium as part of his 'Love, Damini' album tour.

With a historic event that sold 60,000 tickets, the Grammy winner became the first African musician to headline a stadium in the UK.

Photos of Burna Boy with his younger sister Ronami, whom the superstar praised for her significant role in the concert's success, showed him beaming after the performance.

Burna Boy sets new record with Farm Arena, US, rakes in over N4bn ticket sales

The Afro-fusion star became the first African artist to sell out the famous 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta, ranking over N4 billion in ticket sales.

According to a post on State Farm Arena's verified Twitter page, the Nigerian performer filled the entire venue.

Songs like "Anybody," "Location," "On the Low," "Kilometre," "Last Last," and many more were performed by him during the show dubbed "Love Damini.".

Burna Boy becomes the first African artist to sell out Paris La Defence Arena, France

The world-renowned superstar took center stage on May 20, 2023, at Nanterre's famous Paris La Defence Arena.

The singer stunned the foreign crowd with his electrifying performance, showcasing his Afrofusion sound, superb vocals, and contagious energy.

The video that made the rounds online from the event saw the audience sing words for words to some of his classic records that span five albums.

Burna Boy becomes the first African artist to sell out a US stadium

Burna Boy made history once again as the first African artist to sell out a stadium in the United States.

On July 8, the Love, Damini crooner set a new record at New York City's Citi Field, where he sold out the 41,800-seat stadium.

Burna performed cuts from his last four records, Love, Damini, Twice As Tall, African Giant, and Outside, and even brought out British rapper Dave for a live rendition of their collab "Location."

Burna Boy sells out 80,000-capacity West Ham Stadium, London

The international musical sensation hit another milestone by becoming the first African artist to headline a UK stadium on his own.

Burna electrified his fans with exciting renditions featuring songs from his 19-track Love Damini album and several of his hit singles at the 80,000-capacity London Stadium, the home ground of English Premier League club West Ham United.

Aside from the African Giant singer, other worldwide artists, including Stormzy, Popcaan, and Dave & Jhus, treated concertgoers with spectacular performances at the stadium.

Burna Boy kicks I Told Them album tour with BMO Stadium Los Angeles

Burna marked his inaugural stadium performance in North America at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles ahead of his I Told Them album tour.

It was a captivating display for the Grammy award-winning singer as he performed hits from his most recent album, such as Sittin On Top of the World and City Boys, in addition to former club bangers.

From there, he is set to make waves across Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping up in Hollywood, FL, at Hard Rock Live on March 12, 2024.

Burna Boy ranks number 1 on 2023 US Afrobeats Billboard chart

In another news, Billboard released its year-end list for 2023, emphasising the top Afrobeats songs in the United States.

Top Afrobeats acts and songs that became hits during the year were included, regardless of when they were released.

The reputable music magazine named Burna Boy the best Afrobeats performer of 2023. Wizkid, Tems, and Libianca still managed to rank highly despite not releasing an album or EP in 2023.

