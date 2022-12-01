Nigerian music star Burna Boy has set a new record this year with his wins at the 2022 MOBO Awards

Burna Boy won awards for Best International Act & Best African Music Act in 2022, beating popular music stars in the two categories

Reacting to his latest win, Burna Boy, in a video, expressed gratitude and also tendered an apology to the organisers for missing the event

Nigerian Grammy award winner Burna Boy was one of the biggest winners at the recently concluded 2022 MOBO Awards, which took place at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London, on Wednesday, November 30.

Burna Boy won the Best African Music Act beating the likes of Asake, Tems, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, among others who were nominated in the category.

Burna Boy wins Best International Act ahead of Beyonce, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, others. Credit: @burnaboygram

He also bagged the Best International Act ahead of Beyonce, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, Jack Harlow, Tems, among others.

Burna Boy gives reason for his absence

The singer took to his social media timeline to express gratitude while apologising for missing the event owing to his Zurich show.

In his words

“Thank you so much @MOBOAwards for the Two Awards!!! Best International Act 2022 & Best African Music Act 2022 sorry I couldn’t be there. Truly Grateful. Thank you to all my fans and those that voted #LOVEDAMINI."

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Burna Boy

See some of the messages below:

sammy:

"UP YOU GO BURNA NLA❤."

goodnesssopulu:

"Somebody say burna."

kingcharlie99:

"Your back and your spinal cord go break if you carry BURNA weight nobody does it like Burna , only one ODG, Big Sevun Don Gordon El Mejor Superstar Mummy’s Boy ."

imibnl:

"Congratulations Highest."

barthguy1:

"Congrats burna The love keep moving."

Burna Boy brags about his massive growth since 2013

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy bragged about the places he has performed within and outside Nigeria since 2013.

According to the music star, he had performed in almost all 36 states of Nigeria, while adding that in 2018 he had performed in almost every African country, and in 2022 he had performed in almost every country in the world.

Burna Boy also dropped a hint about touring Asia, Australia and South America next, adding that he would have toured the world by then.

