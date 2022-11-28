A recent announcement about Nigerian singers Wizkid and Burna Boy has got people talking as both Afrobeat stars are set to headline huge individual concerts at a London stadium

According to a post on Burna Boy's page, he is set to headline a concert at the 80,000-capacity London Stadium in the UK

While Burna's colleague Wizkid is also set to headline an event at the same venue just days before Odogwu's, both events will take place in 2023

After a recent announcement, two of Nigeria's biggest international Afrobeat stars, Burna Boy and Wizkid, are set to make history.

According to a report, Wizkid and Burna are set to become the very African artists who would perform at an 80,000-capacity venue in the UK and Europe.

Wizkid and Burna set to headline individual shows at the 80k-capacity London stadium in the UK. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@Wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The musical fiesta is set to take place at the West London stadium, London. This football ground is the home ground of the English Premier League side West Ham.

Burna Boy had stirred reactions about the concert when he took to his social media page to announce the event, which is set to take place June 3, 2022.

While Wizkid's headline event at the same venue would take place two days before Burna's, June 1, 2022.

See the report that disclosed that both Balon d'Or's of Afrobeat music was set to achieve a colossal feat:

See how netizens reacted to the news of both Burna Boy and Wizkid set to headline an 80k capacity concert in the UK

@richnanle:

"20k for Naija sef hard... Person wey come do 80k for UK deserve double salute."

@aolbrand:

"Wizkid sold out the 02 for three consecutive days!!! London stadium na beans. Besides Burna needs to chill with that “First to do” sh*t… Starboy been doing this for a loooong d*mn time!"

@stardomgys:

"Yeah I like this literally Wizzy want to clear Burna , he’s always trying to do that first to do shiit."

@sugarlipsy_beny:

"Burna be wampass through corner. Big wiz don land. Cos he said it first. This one choke oh. Na fan base go determine this matter."

@horladmarvis:

"Make he dey follow the blueprint…but dem no born am we’ll make he do stadium for France."

@cflux101:

"Lol....Gees making their money without hated and y’all sit in ur domain hating."

@keemanny_:

"Overtaking is allow."

@eddyero:

"Wizkid is acting on frustration .it’s no longer Davido it’s now burna boy he is competing with ..he has always build his career on controversy instead of actual showcasing your talent like Burna boy."

@higest_paid_kendrick:

"Popsy overtake full speed."

