A video of Yul Edochie's daughter, Danielle and her mum, May, twinning in a viral clip has sparked reactions online

Danielle stepped out with her mum in the trending video, noting that May had started picking up on some of her swags

A highlight of the clip was the moment May was still showing off her swag in the background; meanwhile, Danielle was busy recording herself and not her mum

Danielle Edochie, the daughter of Nigerian movie star Yul, recently trended online after a clip of her and May, her mum went viral.

In the viral clip, Danielle and her mum, May Edochie, left many drooling on social media as she and her mum were sighted taking a walk on the street.

A video of Yul Edochie's daughter, Danielle, and her mum, May, walking together on the street sparks reactions. Photo credit: @danielleyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The lovely-looking young lady in the caption of her video poked fun at her mum, noting that she had started to pick up on some of her swags.

Danielle Edochie also had written on the clip that she was all set to walk into 2024, fully glammed and ready to show off her style.

Watch the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Danielle and her mum taking a walk

The clip posted by Danielle sparked several reactions on social media, with many expressing their admiration for the mother and daughter sharing a lovely moment.

Danielle's video is coming days after she posted a family video on her social media page but left her dad out.

The young lady has also been in the middle of a lot of conversations, especially after her dad accused her mum of going under the knife to increase her bosom.

Below are some of the reactions her new video stirred online:

@marvelnwokocha:

"They look pretty outside for a man to leave them, he found no peace around them."

@churchill_777:

"If na yul do this video, una no go let am drink water drop cup."

@gertymiss:

"Waited all my life for such content from y'all."

@toosweet_ruthy:

"Who watched it 5times."

@bintas_hair_braiding:

"lol you look like sisters."

@nweke_ozoemenam_james:

"Circle of beautiful ladies, but you are actually the one copying the swag."

@nelirocks:

"She actually gave you that swag looking like twin sisters."

@blessn07:

"Our glam queen and princess are just too dope. My sweet peeps. Love you loads."

Yul Edochie joins wife as they celebrate daughter’s achievement

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Yul Edochie and his first wife, May, celebrated their daughter after a recent feat of hers.

May, in a statement via her Instagram page, revealed she couldn't contain her joy as she penned an appreciation message to her fans for making it all happen.

Meanwhile, Yul shared a screen record video of his daughter on his page and prayed for her to be 50 times greater than him.

Source: Legit.ng