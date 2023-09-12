Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's first child and daughter, Danielle, has bagged a new endorsement

Yul and May set aside their differences as they took to social media to celebrate their daughter's new achievement

The actor, in a social media post, prayed for his daughter to be greater than him as she bagged her first deal

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his wife, May, couldn't hide their excitement as they took to social media to celebrate their daughter, Danielle, over her first endorsement deal.

May, in a statement via her Instagram page, revealed she couldn't contain her joy as she penned an appreciation message to her fans for making it all happen.

She wrote:

"I can’t contain my joy, y’all made this happen with your constant show of love for me and the reputable brand I rep."

Yul Edochie prays for his daughter.

Yul, who shared a screen record video of his daughter on his page, prayed for her to be 50 times greater than him.

"You shall be 50 times greater than your father. The sky will be your starting point. May God continue to guide and protect you. Daddy is proud of you always," he wrote.

Reacting, Danielle wrote:

"Amen. Thanks Dad."

See the post below:

Netizens react as Yul Edochie prays for daughter

See some of the reactions that trailed Yul's post below:

orji_helen_onyinyechi:

"Daddy is proud of Daughter but Daughter is not proud of Daddy ."

gorgeoushair_bykicepink:

"I know this man hurt us Buh please for his mental health, let’s stop.Please ignore and waka pass Forget his maga maga that e no de touch am, we are humans and he must be feeling it."

glow_reeyar:

"U Dey screen record ur own pikin endorsement deal video see what u have done to ur self."

ahanauche:

"Which daughter, the one you abandon to stay with another woman. Queen May is brushing her up for lime light, She is doing a great job with the children without you. She is GOLD ."

portable_alaga1:

"They didn't send you the video you had to screen record and you didn't edit it well. Wahu."

mayor_jo:

"Baba screen record e own daughter video cos dem no send am to him..... Chai."

