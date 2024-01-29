A beautiful petite Nigerian lady has become a viral sensation on social media owing to her impressive height

The model takes pride in her height and occasionally makes videos flaunting what she could do with it

In one of such videos which went viral, she left internet users awestruck as she danced with her waist

A young Nigerian model has caught the attention of many people owing to her height.

In a TikTok video which has gone viral, the lady emerged from a doorway wearing a skimpy outfit and beads around her waist.

The lady danced with her waist. Photo Credit: @failavellle

Source: TikTok

Immediately she got closer to the camera, she began to dance to Twe Twe remix, a popular song by Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel featuring Davido.

"The amount of times I’ve hit my head on the door or the roof is scary," she wrote.

She moved her waist like she had no bones in it as she kept up with the tempo of the song. Her TikTok video has garnered over 22k views at the time of this report.

According to the lady, she is 6'2ft tall.

Watch the video below:

People commented on her dance video

Mrbangersofficial said:

''Wetin be this?"

williamsjnr5 said:

"This like the building Height is not complete because standard measurement of a share is 7ft but are 6ft tall."

eliun said:

"You don’t have to dress like this to go viral sha."

Tallgirlsimi said:

"That wat we always face dearie."

user526705771205 said:

"Tall girl come date a short guy like me for real and am so sweet o."

theludaeus said:

"The worse is looking out for the fan when stretching in the morning."

realgoldyprosper said:

"You're beautiful ❤️, which country exactly are you from?"

Nana Kwadwo said:

"Go do high jump for Nigeria."

