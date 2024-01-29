Nigerian socialite Sophia Momodu has sparked reactions online with some comments she recently shared online

Amidst her recent social media bust-up with her baby daddy, Davido, the lifestyle influencer seems to have a new man in her life

A post shared online by Sophia Momodu, as she hinted about having a man in her life, has got people talking

Famous Nigerian lifestyle influencer and fashion connoisseur Sophia Momodu recently created a stir online with her revelation about her love life.

Sophia is one of Davido's baby mamas and the mother to the singer's first child, Imade. She has been in the news a lot after she accused Davido of not taking up his responsibility as Imade's father.

Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, sparks reactions online as she hints about a new man in her life. Photo credit: @davido/@sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Amidst calling the singer out online, she recently went to court to seek a cease-and-desist order against her baby daddy.

However, a recent post shared by Sophia online has stirred the attention of many netizens as she hinted about going on a date and having a new man in her life.

Sophia Momodu speaks about new man in her life

In a post shared on her page, the fashion enthusiast noted that someone recently asked her out on a date.

She went ahead to reveal in the post that she has taken a solemn swear to never share the image or profile of the new man in her life online.

Sophia shared that even if a gun was placed on her head and posting him online was the only thing that would save him, she still wouldn't do it.

Read an excerpt of Sophia Momodu's post:

"I would never ever post my man. Even if he was held at gun point & that posting him could save his life, still won't don't it."

See the full post below:

Sophia Momodu's post stirs reactions

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Sophia's post about revealing who her new man is:

@demmiecentric:

"Question: what is your name. ... ANS: A noun is the name of a person animal place or thing..."

@kachi_ogbogu:

"Bruhh just answer yes/no and move on!! Who ask you this one you dey talk about now."

@symply___nana:

"Better for her. Before 30bg’s and chivido shippers go and ruin it for her."

@omo_iyaolobi:

"David don post Chioma, na wetin dey vex yiu gan be that."

@shekinah_avagah:

"Are we missing something here? The question asked and the answer are two different things. Anyways, we hope Sophia has actually found love she deserves it pls and I hope she is happy in it."

@nwanyioma1st:

"This woman sounds unhappy. It is well with her soul."

@cheeharzhuluh:

"What are they asking and what are you replying?"

@thacity_girl:

"How does the question relate to what she said."

@kween_mandy_:

"Finally she don get man case closed."

Sophia Momodu shares amidst Chioma's return to Nigeria

Legit.ng recalls reporting a comment shared online by Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, amidst the recent return of Chioma to the country.

Sophia's comment created quite a stir as she passed a dig, noting that her life doesn't revolve around a man.

She also talked about her inner strength while showing a collection of elegant pictures, noting that external negativity or criticism can not weaken her.

Source: Legit.ng