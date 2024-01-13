Fast-rising social media activist Verydarkman has been in the news a lot recently after reports of his invite to the FCID in Abuja went viral

In a post shared on his page, Verydarkman has given a detailed breakdown of what happened during his time in custody of the FCID

Verydarkman revealed in his video that the case filed against him was a class action instituted by three people, Tonto Dikeh, Samklef and Iyabo Ojo

Social media activist Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has released a video detailing his recent visit to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.

In the viral clip, VDM revealed that the case instituted against him is a class action by Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo and Samklef.

Verydarkman gives a full breakdown of his ordeal at the FCID in Abuja. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@tontolet

Source: Instagram

Before this video, the popular notion was that former Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh filed the case.

However, with this update, it becomes clearer that VDM's enemies are way more than he suspected.

Verydarkman accuses Tonto Dikeh of publishing his photos without permission

In the trending video, the social media activist shared how Tonto Dikeh took unsolicited pictures of him and his lawyers while in FCID's custody and posted them online.

Recall that Tonto Dikeh had shared a post alleging that VDM denied all the allegations levelled against him while shaking like a baby.

Unlike, Tonto's narration, VDM noted that Iyabo Ojo and her colleague were both present throughout his questioning, and there was no time he didn't respond to all of the allegations filed.

Watch the two-part videos of Verydarkman sharing what happened at FCID:

Here's the second part of the video below:

Netizens react to VDM's breakdown of his FCID ordeal

Here are some of the comments that trailed the videos:

@godwin_nnadiekwe:

"Empty vessel makes the most noise. It's still this your long mouth that will land you back to that Kirikiri. Watch your back. Tonto is coming for you."

@iam_chica:

"I feel sorry for pple who just want to be embarrassed for no reason. With all these kind of things happening cos I dey follow up back to back, I jus went and unfollowed Tonto. Mother queen as she calls herself not even following at all. These are not pple you want to learn or be a role model to."

@chun_lii001:

"Unfollowing this account for my peace I don’t like seeing this boy."

@mandy__chuks:

"Do you know why some people don’t like Verydarkman?? Just because he’s always on the TRUTH!!! Na why their mind no gree touch ground."

@memes_ranky:

"He don Dey use style respect iyabo ojo as tunde don publicly declare him love for her."

@veevogee:

"Abeg who sell confidence give VDM?? I want buy After watching this video, it’s safe to say, know your right.”

@flodoskii:

"This guy sabi gist shaaa …. See as I dey enjoy the gist."

@pitakwa1:

"This guy is actually smarter than we think."

@kao_dili:

"It was brilliant of @verydarkblackman to make that video before entering the police station. That video neutralized some many things and made the police sit up. That’s street sense."

@oouhoestory__:

"This video suppose dey YouTube, e sweet pass some Nollywood movies."

@call_me__ross:

"Even gistlover go post say VDM don finally expose who be gistlover."

Verydarkblackman regains freedoms, boasts of having good lawyers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported how Verydarkman took to his social media pages to boast about his lawyers after he regained his freedom.

The social media activist was allegedly invited to the FCID in Abuja due to a petition against him by Dikeh.

Dikeh, in her petition, had slammed Verydarkman with allegations bordering on cyberbullying, libel, and defamation of character.

