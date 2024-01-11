Popular social media user Verydarkman claimed that following his release on from the police, Tonto Dikeh allegedly made threats at his life

The TikToker had previously triggered the rage of Tonto and her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, over their involvement in the Mohbad death case

In a new video, VeryDarkMan mentioned that his family members are calling for his safety, seeing the alleged plans Tonto has for him

Social media sensation Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has called the public’s attention to the reported threats he has received from Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh.

Legit.ng reported that Dikeh took to Instagram to share photos of Verydarkman while being interrogated at the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

Verydarkman cries out for help against Tonto Dikeh Credit: @tontolet, @verydarkblackman

The black model had previously criticised Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo for their unsolicited participation in Mohbad’s death case.

Verydarkman further provoked Tonto when, shortly after his release, he posted an Instagram celebrating his freedom.

Following that, he released a new video announcing his dread for his life. He claimed that he received calls from his relatives telling him to hide because the actress allegedly made threats against his life.

The TikToker accused her of using her newfound power in the APC to blackmail him into staying quiet, while he addressed the ruling party on the heated situation.

VDM insisted that it was vital that he make a public outcry about what has transpired since his release from police custody.

He also highlighted that Tonto Dikeh should take the hit and be held responsible if anything bad happens to him.

Netizens react to Verydarkman’s video against Tonto Dikeh

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

king_lascurt:

"Real activists don't come out to cry for public sympathy. Nah you say you want to be like Fela."

ladyque_1:

"You sef threaten her back. No gree for anybody this."

evannypatrick:

"There’s no threat there you’re obviously playing a victim card…the post says it all…No threat there oga."

seun_dreams:

"I was patiently waiting for “you’re gonna lwearn the hard way."

rajisalihu28_eva:

"Mohbad left de same message dat we should hold Naira Marley accountable, but u carry ring light change de whole stories, u no allow street do Watin dey their mind mtchwww."

Tonto Dikeh claims VDM was shaking like a baby

Hours after VDM was released, Tonto Dikeh accused him of lying, Legit.ng reported.

Tonto recounted what happened at the FCID in Abuja as she claimed VDM was shaking like a baby.

The mother of one shared how VDM was made to take back all the allegations he stirred publicly against her.

Source: Legit.ng