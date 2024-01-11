Actress Tonto Dikeh continues in her online onslaught of social media activist Verydarkman amidst his celebration after he was released at the FCID

Tonto Dikeh, in a post recounting what transpired at the FCID, described how Verydarkman was jittery during interrogation

She stated that the VDM acted like a coward, denying most of the allegations levelled against him

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh doesn't seem set to let go of her disputes with social media activist Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), anytime soon.

Hours after the TikToker was released, Tonto Dikeh took to social media to slam him, accusing him of lying.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh trolls Verydarkman calls him a baby. Photo credit: @tontolet/@coolverydarkman

Tonto had also called out famous blogger Tunde Ednut, slamming him for promoting Verydarkman's content on his page.

The actress recounted what happened at the FCID in Abuja in a new post. Tonto shared how VDM was made to take back all the allegations he stirred publicly against her.

"When smoke clears, charcoal still hot" - Tonto Dikeh brags

Tonto Dikeh shared in her recount of the events at the Force Criminal and Investigation Department (FCID) how VDM lied about not knowing that she had a son.

The actress in her post bragged that she is a lion who struts confidently in the face of her enemies and isn't scared of attacking naysayers who cross paths with her. She said:

"When smoke clears, charcoal still hot."

Read the full excerpt of Tonto Dikeh's comment below:

Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's post taunting VDM

Here are some of the comments that trailed Tonto Dikeh's post below:

@meet_dera:

"Lol we know this woman always pull up for everything she believes in,I mean she never backs down be it online or offline."

@viewsmedia.ng:

"You know how many people you bullied as well."

@l.tobiloba:

"A bully suing an alleged bully. You can dish out but can’t take in; Ment."

@peterfreshphotography:

"Just go rest madam at this your stage in life there should be a change! You don’t have to continue like this at least show some maturity by over look things like this you don’t need to fight on things like this you’re older and bigger than all these at this stage of your life. You can do better mama."

@lifeof_purity:

"Agu nwanyi."

@churchill_777:

"Coming from someone who bullied kpokpogri, jamena and Churchill. Even apc power no reach you."

@sir.chuksofficial:

"What goes around comes around."

@sochy_teecee:

"Keyboard warriors."

@sabiigirlfashion:

"Seems Tonto is ready to walk the talk?"

@james_tradinggroup:

"Even if you knack all the men in power to oppress him, God still pass you. You’ve bullied people online here, how many times have they arrested you?"

Verydarkblackman regains freedoms, boasts of having good lawyers

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier how Verydarkman took to his social media pages to boast about his lawyers after he regained his freedom.

The social media activist was allegedly invited to the FCID in Abuja due to a petition against him by actress Tonto Dikeh.

Dikeh, in her petition, had slammed Verydarkman with allegations bordering on cyberbullying, libel and defamation of character.

