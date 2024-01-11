Blessing CEO has appreciated Tonto Dikeh for making the move to report Verydarkblackman and be called by the police

She also teased the Tiktoker and his lawyers about their dress sense after he was freed from police custody

The relationship expert asked the critic why he lied at the police station and told him to get ready for his case

Self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, better known as Blessing CEO, has thanked Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, for reporting Martins Vincent, aka Verydarkman, at the police station.

Legit.ng had reported that Dikeh posted some pictures of the TikToker on her Instagram and made some cryptic captions with them.

Blessing CEO appreciates Tonto Dikeh for reporting Verydarkman. Photo credit @officialblessingceo/@tontolet/@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO first praised Dikeh for the action she took against the critic and said that she must go and see the actress in Abuja with a goat.

Blessing CEO takes a swipe at Verydarkman

In another post, the controversial lady also took a swipe at VDM and his lawyers over the case. She asked him to start gathering money for his lawsuit as she asked why he didn't wear his singlet to the police station.

Blessing CEO says Verydarkman was slapped

In one of the posts, Blessing CEO made it known that Verydarkman was slapped because he lied to the police.

He abused the Tiktoker as she told him to narrate what his eye saw at the place.

See the posts here:

Fans react to the post Blessing CEO made

Reactions have trailed the post made by the relationship expert. Here are some of the comments below:

@singerboy_vibez:

"At least him come out him no with no Apology but you did an apology video and claim to be 30bg there are levels to this things."

@gpstar_t:

"Eyah. This VDM na really big intimidation to you sha."

@mandy_amzee84:

"Blessing this is obsession."

@kor_in_effect:

"It dey pain you he was not locked up."

@singerboy_vibez:

"E shock you as him come out."

@meetpatnice:

"Madam rest, is police station not your second house."

@dj_bengeezee:

"See who dey talk. U wey be police customer, prison Alumni."

@chisom_nsude;

"The environment look good on him already."

@ig_emmyblaq23:

"Nothing day happened, he we still come out."

@estxeptional:

"He looks like metro too much, make them moot am abeg."

