Deborah Loveth Olaki, popularly known as Mummy Zee has celebrated a man on his birthday in style

The latest millionaire in town credited his account with a whopping N600k with a heartwarming birthday message

Internet users showered encomiums on the pregnant woman for her gesture as they hailed the celebrant

Mummy Zee has sent netizens into a frenzy after she credited an X influencer, Wisdom Ewere Obi-Dickson, the sum of N600k on his birthday.

Sharing the transaction receipt on X, Mummy Zee prayed for him, adding that he deserves every good thing life has to offer.

Mummy Zee gifted the man N600k on his birthday. Photo Credit: @Wizarab10, @_Debbie_OA

She said the money was insufficient to repay the kindness he showed her and her family. Mummy Zee wrote:

"@Wizarab10.

"God bless you and keep you, make His face shine upon you and be Gracious to you, God will turn His face towards you and give you lasting Peace.

"Happy Birthday to One of the best of men, You're amazing and you deserve every good thing life has to offer.

"Wisdom Ewere Obi-Dickson.

"2405990902 .

"Zenith Bank.

"This isn't enough to repay your kindness towards my family and I, but we'll always be thankful."

Reacting, Wisdom, who was one of those who championed the donations to Mummy Zee, appreciated her with a prayer.

"Mummy wa don dey shake account . You dey whine grace?

"The light in your life will never go dim. Blessings," he wrote.

People commended Mummy Zee's gesture

@fx_vance said:

"Moving from nothing having up to 500k at the beginning of this month to giving out 600k in the 2nd week of the month is the true definition of “The grace called favor.“

@don_smog1 said:

"Happy Birthday Tiger of the jungle, l wish you long life and prosperity ."

@khal_madrid said:

"Sir Dickson, you really cannot know the level of your reach and the ways you have impacted people. Just keep doing you and keep letting your light spread, you've been a blessing, happy birthday and have a fruitful year."

@Saminboi1 said:

"A giver will always come through irrespective of his or her position.

"Mummyzee is actually a rare gem and doors will continue to open up for you and I."

@Soulmedika said:

"She is the definition of this scripture;

”When the LORD turned again the captivity of Zion, We were like them that dream.

"Psalm 126:1 KJV."

@RareGoatee said:

"She’s being a blessing to others. Things we love to see."

Mummy Zee and hubby visit NNPCL's station to claim their gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mummy Zee and her husband had stormed NNPCL's station to redeem their N200k PMS voucher.

On Saturday, NNPCL announced the PMS voucher gift as they joined many other Nigerians in making pledges to Mummy Zee and her husband.

In a tweet on X on Thursday, Mummy Zee shared pictures from her visit to one of NNPCL's stations with her hubby.

Speaking on their visit on X, Mummy Zee's husband described it as glorious. He wrote:

"We were at @nnpclimited and it was glorious. @_Debbie_OA."

