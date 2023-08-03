It is a beautiful feeling to see two lovebirds support themselves immensely and even be their biggest fans Adekunle Gold and his wife Simi is a perfect example

A post shared online by AG Baby of his wife singing one of his newest tracks, Ogaranya, off his new album has sparked reactions online

In the clip, Simi was sighted standing in front of a mirror with her friend, Morayo, as they engaged in a battle of vocals using Adekunle Gold's song

Among the most loved and appreciated power couples in the Nigerian entertainment industry are the Kosokos, Adekunle Gold and his super-talented wife, Simi.

The positive energy the couple constantly oozes and the support shown for each other online and offline are one of their biggest selling points.

Fans react as Adekunle Gold hails his wife, Simi, and calls her his Super Fan. Photo credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold, in a recent clip, couldn't help but gush over his wife after a clip of her singing one of his new hit tracks, Ogaranya, stirs emotions online.

AG called his wife a "Super Fan" in reaction to the clip. In the trending clip, Simi sang, danced and engaged in a vocal battle with her bestie Morayo.

Watch the video of Simi singing and dancing to Adekunle Gold's song:

See the reactions the video of Adekunle Gold hailing his wife Simi stirred online

@officialdammyvce:

"It's a different feeling if your wife is feeling you 100%."

@toplady_beautyplace:

"Omoh see as I dey smile like Mumu ❤️ #simi you bad."

@elizabeth_sho:

"Morayo is bold going back to back with Simi."

@parolguy:

"Marry your best friend o!!!❤️... E get why."

@jiddagram:

"This your song no sweet. Boss make I no lie."

@praise_shell:

"Simi de feel the song pass the owner."

@grace.co22:

"You have a blessed wife AG baby ..try so much to keep her."

@iam_essentialsam:

"Na u dem buy German for na❤️❤️❤️❤️ @symplysimi u suppose say my bby buy German for me."

@neribrows:

"The song is on repeat for 5 days now… i might not change it this year…,,the originality is too much!"

@murewaaa:

"Nobody take my joy."

Source: Legit.ng