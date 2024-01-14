Mummy Zee's X account has been growing since Grace found her, and Nigerians rewarded her love for her husband

Despite turning a millionaire in a few days, her interaction rate on the platform is one many wish for

The woman displayed her X analytics as she awaited the dollars she would make for having great impressions

Deborah Loveth Olaki (Mummy Zee), the woman who went viral for cooking for her husband very early in the morning, keeps getting blessed.

Despite her numerous gifts from individuals and corporations, the woman's engagement on X (Twitter) has greatly increased.

The woman got over 200m impressions in days. Photo source: @_Debbie_OA, Getty Images/Slaven Vlasic/ Stringer

Elon Musk's X ad-revenue share to bless Mummy Zee

In less than two weeks, Mummy Zee became a social media influencer on X, a feat many have not been able to achieve in years.

At a time when engagement is key to ad-sharing revenue on the platform, Mummy Zee has millions of it.

In a post on Saturday, January 13, the kind woman showed she has had 213 million impressions, 3 million profile visits, 132,000 new followers, over 80,000 replies, 2 million likes, among others.

She jubilated as she awaited what Elon Musk would pay her for the massive engagement she gathered.

@olamideoficiall said:

"Mummy Zee gained 213M impressions on Twitter in just 2 weeks. Now it's obvious that you must employ a PA to handle this fame for you. I'm also available; in fact, my CV is in your DMs. My salary it’s just 500k."

@NobleBenz said

"Judging from the numbers you got, it’s expected that Elon will pay you huge amounts of money that may run into millions of naira. Please use that money to appreciate your followers and give out to the poor. Also make sure to give part of it to me too."

@Alibras257 said:

"Where people are struggling to reach 5M, chai… Just free of charge, when it’s your time you won’t have to stress yourself. It is well."

@TheChefon said:

"From 200 followers to 213M impressions in just a week.. Celebrate Grace mbok."

Mummy Zee redeemed NNPCL's voucher

