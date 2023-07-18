Celebrity couple Adekunle Gold and his wife Simi recently shared a cute video of them in the studio working on a project

Adekunle Gold revealed the song titled 'Look What You Made Me Do' is a track off his next album dubbed Tequila Ever After

The video has left many top celebrities, including Davido and fans of the couple, gushing as many anticipate the album release

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has revealed his wife, Simi, will feature on his forthcoming album titled Tequila Ever After, scheduled to be out on July 28.

Adekunle also shared a sweet video of him and Simi recording a song, “Look What You Made Me Do”, together in the studio, which left netizens gushing.

Adekunle Gold appreciates Simi for featuring on his album. Credit: @adekunlegold @symplysimi

The studio came with different dramas from the love birds, with a clip showing the moment Simi referred to her husband as Baba while Adekunle Gold called her Oga.

Another clip showed where Adekunle Gold made a comment about Simi's H-Factor while she was pronouncing the word “open”.

In a caption to the video, Adekunle Gold appreciated Simi as he wrote:

"Thank you Baby for blessing Tequila Ever After with your magic."

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to video of Adekunle Gold and Simi in the studio

Legit.ng captured some of the reaction, with music star Davido commenting with laughing emojis.

See other comments below:

the_etiwediamondmua:

"People are dating superstars but deja has 2 that birthed her and are living with her. Such a flex ."

efeirele:

"GOOSEBUMPS!!! I love you guys too much ❤️."

timiagbaje:

"This is so beautiful to watch. Drop the album abeg, ama hopen it everyday mama."

victor_onukah:

"This is fire it's driving me crazy already."

lolaoj:

"Mo gbo H this was so cute to watch ."

laolaospendin:

"Your face when you said “easier” . You guys are toooo cute.."

hrh__abimbola:

"Did you hear her call him baba, and he called her oga that’s the type of relationship I want."

Adekunle Gold warns against performing in OAU

Adekunle Gold hinted he was yet to forgive nor forget his 8-year-old encounter at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University.

Twitter account, Great IFE, made a post urging artists to come to perform at the school as theirs is a fun-loving varsity.

However, Adekunle Gold did not seem to agree as he jumped on the tweet, advising people not to listen to them.

