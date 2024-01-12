Nigerian comedian Akpororo joins thousands of other young Nigerians to react to the recent ban announced by the Nigerian police

The comic, in a clip, called out the Nigeria Police while suggesting an alternative slogan to replace the one that was banned

Akpororo's video is coming hours after Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi announced the ban

Comedian Jephthah Bowoto, aka Akpororo, in a post shared online, has sparked reactions with his comments about the recent ban placed by the Nigerian police on the viral 2024 slogan, "No Gree For Anybody".

Akpororo, in a clip post on his page, called out the Nigerian police for placing a ban on the 2024 slogan.

Comedian Akpororo calls out Nigerian police for banning the 2024 slogan. Photo credit: @akpororo

Source: Instagram

The comedian in the trending video suggested alternative slogans that share similar characteristics with the banned one.

In the clip, Akpororo asked the Nigerian police to respond and pick which alternative was safe to use.

Akpororo, Detoun of Lagos and other youths react to ban of 2024 slogan

Akpororo is one of many Nigerian youths to react to the ban placed on the 2024 slogan. Social media activist and commentator Detoun of Lagos and many others have all expressed their thoughts about the ban.

Some have tagged it as frivolous and lacking introspection.

Recall that Legit.ng reported a viral clip of ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Police Force PRO, announcing the ban.

He warned the public against using the slogan, tagging it as a dangerous catchphrase pushed by the fifth columnist.

See Akpororo's video reacting to the ban:

Reactions trail Akpororo's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed the trending clip:

@womenindeltastate:

"What about "yield not for any brethren."

@koffithaguru:

" They will Accept this one."

@rossi_fashio:

"Exactly, maybe na the pidgin dey vex dem."

@adaku1_:

"Greeth thee not, KJV version."

@ibk_sings:

"I will not condone anybody oh."

@mc_larryd1st:

"Don't be equally yoked with anybody nko?"

@thisisgraceama:

"Them no know say we no dey take rubbish again."

@wonderj1:

"I will never gree and I will not accept."

@iambyno:

"Asin Ehn...Nonsense & Carbohydrates....Misplace Priorities."

@kristylicious1:

"Everybody should translate it to their own language. My own na "Kwechilisie ike."

@samtujay:

"Ekelebe we no gree for them ooo."

