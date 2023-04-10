Nigerian controversial act Portable brought some laughter to the timeline with a recent video of him with comedian Akpororo

The Zazuu crooner met his entertainment colleague at the airport as they both engaged in each other’s energy

Portable’s hyper state almost seemed to faze Akpororo out until he was lucky enough to get on board before the singer

Nigerian controversial artist Portable met with one of the country’s talented standup comedians, Akpororo, at the airport, where they engaged one another.

The singer was seen in a hyper state while the comic man tried to match his energy as they waited for their turns to board the plane.

Pictures of Portable and Comedian Akpororo Credit: @portablebaby, @akpororo

Source: Instagram

Portable continued to call on Akpororo's attention until he got into the plane before him.

Watch the video below

Netizens react to Portable’s video bragging about airport

st3trose_r22:

"@portablebaeby Keep Doing greatness Bro, off that previous stress just try calm urself nobody is an Island we all dey learn one way or the other. Use Afternoon Sleep meet up Night make u con Sing Ur Own #SoSo Soon. Light, Hope, Honor.. Long Live The King."

akklouer:

"when two wereys meet."

prettygifttyy:

"But who noticed that portable has cooled down."

fujiano001:

You for fly by car now

hizzy_ega:

"Baboon ti take off."

smartkid_armani:

"Akoi flying by plane ✈️ "

iam_oje_official

Hahahhaa pepper ️ them @portablebaeby u want to snap with super star ⭐️ ."

murphymccarthy15:

"Oohhh portable abeg nor use laugh kill person oooooooh."

__emmanizim:

"you don buy ticket before" ‍♀️‍♀️"

Portable Zazu issues warning, recounts experience in new song, video trends, many react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Street Pop singer Portable Zazu's experience with the police and the court has inspired him to drop a new song titled Federal Government Liability (FGL).

Portable took to his Instagram page to share a video of him vibing to the new song as he recounted his experience with the police, stating that he was not a prisoner.

The Zazu crooner, in a line of his song, further issued warnings to backbiters as he said he would report them to the police.

Portable gives back to the street

Shortly after his release, Portable Zazu returned to his good deeds of giving back to the streets, Legit.ng reported.

The Zazu crooner, who was granted bail by a magistrate court in Ogun state, shared videos on Instagram of him giving out bread, and soft drinks, among other food items, to people, who gathered around him.

He further spoke about God's grace in his life, adding that his blessing didn't come by luck or chance.

Source: Legit.ng