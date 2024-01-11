The year seemed to have started on a high for many Nigerians, and a particular slogan had reigned supreme in many discussions on social media

However, it seems the Nigerian Police are set to shut down the popular theme for 2024 that had become a social media sensation

In a statement recently released by the Nigerian Police, the public was warned against the use of the popular slogan, "No Dey Gree For Anybody"

Since the turn of the year, one particular comment/slogan has reigned supreme as the theme for 2024, "No Dey Gree For Anybody".

The slogan became popular on Twitter before it became a thing across multiple social media platforms.

The Nigerian police have banned the popular 2024 slogan No dey gree for anybody. Photo credit: @tiwasavage/@acpmuyiwaadejobi

Different celebrities, including Tiwa Savage, Tunde Ednut, and Teni Makanaki, to mention a few, are some of the famous public figures who have been seen using the slogan.

However, it seems the slogan has run its course as the Nigerian police are set to clamp down on its usage.

Police warns against the use of slogan

According to the Public relations officer of the Nigerian Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the slogan "No Dey Gree For Anybody" has taken a dangerous form that has to be shut down.

He noted that the slogan started a simple saying/expression but has now being hijacked and now being promoted by fifth columnist with evil agenda for the country.

Listen to ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi's statement below:

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the PRO's statement

Below are comments gathered by Legit.ng as netizens react to the ban:

@sabiigirlfashion:

"When will NPF stop chasing shadows?"

@sonya_udokwu:

"Dey play!!! no gree for anybody, even this mumu talk I no gree for am."

@igidi33:

"Sir we no gree o."

@asoasiko_by_bimmy:

"When will they start paying attention to issues that concerns them?"

@kroos_qualities:

"We still no go gree."

@mhiz_mobola:

"When there are thousands of problems to tackle and investigate, but “no green for anybody” is what matters to them."

@juliet_ejezie:

"Where is the lie? The police is right on this. Some people might be using it as encouragement to carry out their wicked deeds."

@memories_we_love:

"This country just has to be a skit."

@vec_shotit:

"So no freedom of speech again Omo!"

@official_escbee:

"Dey play no gree for them oo."

@ogcoolzy1:

"Make them come carry me for where I day if I go gree for them if you like go gree for them e to clear for your eyes waywardness day body."

Nigerian Slangs that became popular in 2023

Legit.ng recalls doing a report in 2023 on how some catchphrases became quite popular over the last 12 months and became buzzwords in our daily conversations.

Most Nigerian slangs come from popular catchphrases coined by top personalities in the country that have seamlessly integrated into our communication style.

Nigerians have found great value in the use of their slang. Some of these buzzwords might have existed for a long time only to resurface, while others are being developed from recent societal events.

Source: Legit.ng