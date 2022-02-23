More Nigerians, including OAP N6, have continued to react after crossdresser James Brown relocated to the UK to study

James’ move has led to people comparing him with his cross-dressing colleague, Bobrisky, on social media

N6 praised James for saving his influencer funds to sponsor his studies while Bobrisky continues to lie on the gram

Nigerian media personality, N6, has reacted after crossdresser James Brown travelled to the UK to further his studies and compared him to his counterpart, Bobrisky.

Taking to his Instagram story, N6 could not hide his admiration for James and noted that the young guy saved all the money he got from influencing and paid for an education in the UK, thereby giving himself the promise of a better life and better opportunities.

OAP N6 praises James Brown for saving to study in UK, shades Bobrisky. Photos: @n6oflife, @bobrisky222, @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

According to N6, James Brown did not rush to buy a Benz unlike his counterpart, Bobrisky, who has been known to lie unprovoked on social media.

The media personality added that after many years of making money, Bobrisky has had zero investment in his personal growth.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See his post below:

N6 agrees with Twitter influencer

In a subsequent post, N6 also reposted a tweet from a Twitter influencer, Dr Olufunmilayo, who had praised James Brown and agreed with it.

See a screenshot below:

N6 agrees that James Brown has his respect. Photo: @n6oflife

Source: Instagram

Internet users react as N6 compares James Brown and Bobrisky

A number of social media users had a lot to say about N6’s take on the issue. Read some of their comments below:

_Kayat__:

“Wait till you all see James admission letter. Anything is possible on social media.”

Seun_dreams:

“Una sha wan dey give bob constant sleepless night.”

Marybakes_ph_lagos:

“You can congratulate him without comparing him to someone else or making the other party feel less.”

The_lummy:

“For those saying Bob has investment, he actually mentioned investment in personal growth which is key in staying relevant for much longer.”

Miss_nogie:

“If Bob enter depression na una I see .”

_____Golden41:

“Bob never sleep since James traveled ! #PrayforBob .”

Blaquegehl:

“E come be like say JB dey make us proud even though we no like cross dressing.”

l.tobiloba:

“Behind all cruise, James is smart and sensible.”

Interesting.

Bobrisky brags about schooling in UNILAG, trolls James Brown

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky earlier replied to critics who compared him to one of his colleagues, James Brown.

Social media users have been dragging Bobrisky since the video of James Brown studying in a UK school emerged and asking him about when he will emulate his colleague.

Bobrisky went on Instagram live to troll James and asked a thoughtful question:

"Which better school dey operate for London in winter?"

Another fan asked the crossdresser about when he will get back to school and he made a revelation that he finished from UNILAG.

Source: Legit.ng