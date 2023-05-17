James Brown seems to be taking his job as an actor seriously, as a video of him on another movie set has surfaced

The crossdresser played the role of a police officer, and he dressed in black from head to toe

A funny part of the video is the rather, tightly worn bulletproof vest rocked by the crossdresser, who didn't look too happy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown had to leave his Princess of Africa title on a movie set.

A video of the crossdresser dressed as a policeman in an all-black outfit and a bulletproof vest has surfaced online.

James Brown's video stirs reactions Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

Holding on to the vest strapped to his chest, James, who didn't look too happy at the moment, frowned before collecting the baton from another crew member.

The crossdresser, while having someone wear his shoes for him, noted that it's been long he wore shoes belonging to a man.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to James Brown's video

only1oma:

"Looking So So Different…..Director For Allow Am Do Small Makeup Atleast "

cherry.essence:

"Bulletproof vest or corset?"

lenzy_cul:

"When a man is learning how to act like a man"

trishias_place:

"It’s been long I’ve wear a man shoe, oh mai Gawd"

tblazee_:

"I need to slap the director who gave James police role … he looks worried."

808andyblayz:

"Squeeze face like rat wey lick lime."

de_fumzy_cute:

"Abi he don forget how to do like man "

just_ivy14:

"Them make am look like guy. Na why ee dey vex"

debcrystal_:

"This kind police go Dey faint anyhow cos the body is not bodying "

_____demilade____:

"He no wan act like man "

shoeshive.ng:

"Blink twice If you need help baby you no like the police role?"

James Brown shares clips of humble beginnings

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown trended online after he took his fans down memory lane with a compilation of clips from his humble beginnings.

James Brown captioned the throwback clip with a message noting that he couldn't believe he suffered so much in his life considering where he is currently.

The effeminate dresser captioned his post with a song by Candybleakz, revealing that it gets him in his mood whenever he listens to the track because he feels it usually speaks to him.

Source: Legit.ng