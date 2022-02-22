CrossdresserJames Brown has finally let the cat out of the bag and told fans what he is really in the UK for

The effeminate celebrity took to his Instagram page with a video showing the moment he made a presentation to fellow classmates in school

Brown went on to disclose that he is in the UK to further his education and many flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages

Crossdresser James Brown has been heartily congratulated by fans and other well-wishers after setting the record straight and coming clean about the nature of his trip to the UK.

Brown shared a video on Instagram that was recorded while he was in the middle of a class presentation with fellow coursemates.

James Brown confirms admission to UK university. Photo: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

Recall that some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Brown was spotted within the premises of the University of Bedfordshire.

In his recent post, he confirmed to his fans and followers that he is truly in the UK to further his education.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The crossdresser who is also celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, February 22, explained that sponsoring his university education is the beautiful gift he gave himself.

He wrote:

"What a beautiful gift I gave myself this year by sponsoring myself to study in a university in uk. I never stopped dreaming of the impossible because earlier this year I made the decision to support myself through university and I was faced with one of the biggest obstacles in my life."

See his post below:

Reactions

dota_of_helen said:

"We are proud of you James now you are adding value to yourself. Well done❤️."

_officialfew said:

"I’m supper proud of you @wf_jamesbrown that light of yours will shine so bright that everyone will know you are here in the universe."

preshy_cutie02 said:

"Waoh....I was never a fan,bt with this.....You just gained a fan,u get sense."

mariachikebenjamin said:

"So proud of you! Your dreams are valid! The sky isn’t your limit! May God always direct you ."

celestial__ife said:

"Wow what a big growth and determination I’m fully impressed and so happy for you ."]

its.giftie said:

"God!!! I’m moved to tears right now!!!.From “they didn’t caught me” to a super star!It’s the confidence for me!Congrats James…the sky is your starting point."

I want to relocate, Bobrisky cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that crossdresser Bobrisky took to social media expressing his wish to leave Nigeria and relocate to another country.

The effeminate celebrity post comes weeks after colleague James Brown announced his relocation to London on social media.

Many who reacted to the post lashed out at Bobrisky for also throwing shades at fellow crossdressers in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng