A Nigerian man got into university a year early by taking a JAMB exam with his sister in 1998

He learned to believe in himself and take risks when opportunities arise and he eventually graduated with first class

He encouraged other young Nigerians to not let fear or doubt stop them from pursuing their dream

Michael Taiwo, a Nigerian man who graduated with first class has shared his inspiring story of how he got into university a year earlier than expected by seizing an opportunity that came his way unexpectedly.

The man said he accompanied his elder sister to the Post Office in late 1998 to purchase her university-entrance exam (JAMB) registration form.

He recounts an episode in his life. Photo credit: Michael Taiwo/LinkedIn

Source: Original

After , she found out there was enough money left to buy one more. She turned to him and asked if he wanted to get one too.

At first, he said:

“Wait! What? Me? I am not ready. I am just starting my S.S.2. Why did I agree to follow her here? But then she gave me a “come on” look. That was how I bought the form that eventually landed me in the university – a year ahead of schedule. The experience taught me not to ever gree for timidity again.”

Taiwo said the experience taught him to always believe in himself and take risks when opportunities present themselves.

He advised the young ones with the following words:

“Don’t let timidity govern your steps. No gree for am. Every great achiever you admire today dared to leap when the ground beneath them seemed uncertain. You love them because they chose not to be shackled by hesitancy. They chose to act, even when they felt unprepared. Life, in its beautiful complexity, seldom offers perfect moments of readiness. Opportunities don’t wait for our fears to subside. They demand action, courage, and sometimes a leap of faith.”

He urged other young Nigerians to follow his example and not let fear or doubt stop them from pursuing their dreams. He said there is no perfect time to start anything, and the only way to succeed is to try.

