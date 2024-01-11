A FUTA student overcame academic challenges and learned software development in the process

Akintoye Nelson, a brilliant young student from the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has shared his inspiring story of how he overcame academic challenges and learned a valuable skill that changed his life.

The young man said he was filled with excitement when he gained admission to FUTA, even though he was not familiar with the course he chose. He said he was confident that he would do his best and make his parents proud.

However, his confidence was shattered when he saw his first semester result:

“I could remember walking gallantly to the notice board and scrambling among hundreds of students trying to check their results. I could not believe my eyes when I traced my matric number to the list of grades, 2.87 GPA and two carryovers in my very first semester result, from a student that finished on top of his class in secondary to getting this type of ridiculous result,” he said.

But instead of quitting, he decided to use his failure as a motivation to excel. He reevaluated his study habits, corrected his mistakes, and learned to study efficiently. He said God’s guidance became evident, and he achieved a first-class GPA in over six out of ten semesters.

FUTA graduate shares his inspiring journey of overcoming academic failure

Nelson also faced another disappointment in his final year, when he discovered that one of his carryovers was a mistake, while he had to redo the other one. He said this was one of the saddest days in his journey in FUTA, as he had the determination to finish on top of his class.

He hoped his story will inspire other students who are facing academic challenges to not give up, but to use their failures as a motivation to excel.

