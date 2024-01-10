Tacha has waded into the trending online drama between music stars Davido and Tiwa Savage

In a series of tweets, the BBNaija star threw subtle shades at Davido, whom she referred to as the bigger bully

Tacha also knocked Davido for being among those who attended the late Mohbad's candlelight procession

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and media personality Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has vowed never to be intimidated into silence in 2024.

This was after Davido liked a social media post making fun of Tacha's personal hygiene.

Tacha knocks Davido for playing God. Credit: @symply_tacha @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

The drama started after Tacha reacted to the reports that Nigerian Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage slammed Davido with a petition for allegedly threatening her over her friendship with his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Tacha knocks Davido

In a tweet, Tacha criticised Davido for his domineering behaviour, describing it as a God complex.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She wrote:

"It's the AUDACITY for me! when a man has God complex what do you expect?? Lool!! Take up somebody your size for once oga BR!!!"

See her tweet below:

In a more recent tweet, Tacha slammed the DMW label boss for being among those who attended Mohbad's candlelight, whereas they were supposedly the 'bigger bullies' in reality.

The reality star added that she would not allow anyone to bully her because no one feeds her.

She tweeted:

“Na dem rush go Mohbad’s candle night OHH!! But they’re bigger bullies!!! iTs NOT ME!!! Big 2024!! will call out any magas BS! Nobody dey feed anybody.”

See her tweet below:

What you need to know:

Mixed reactions trail Tacha's post about Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Tacha's tweet as many of Davido's fans clapped back at her. See the comments below:

Seankleann:

"Oga no put your mouth. This clout is not for you and nobody is saying Davido is right or wrong because we haven’t even heard from him. No put your mouth o Tacha. Okay!"

warbaby114:

"Na because him no acknowledge your tattoo na why u Dey cry."

ThePsalms_NG:

"You’re not calling anyone out, you’re just being a nuisance—your followers were bullies on this app for years and you kept mum, take several seats please."

50shadesofLizie:

"Why are you carrying the matter on your head? Making unnecessary enemies when you should not."

Davido snubs Tiwa Savage's petition

Legit.ng recalls reporting that hours after Tiwa Savage submitted a petition against Davido, the DMW boss reacted online.

Davido shared a tweet telling his fans about a song he just made.

He said:

"I just recorded the hardest verse EVER!!!!!"

Source: Legit.ng