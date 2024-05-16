"He Just Won N21 Million Scholarship": Enugu Boy's Score in Mathematics Competition Trends
- A Nigerian boy has received accolades from social media users after winning a scholarship worth N21 million
- The young boy had participated in a Mathematics Olympiad competition and scored 95.33 out of 11
- Social media users stormed the comments section to applaud the intelligent boy over the amazing feat
Adekunle Emmanuel, a young boy schooling in Enugu, Nigeria, has confirmed to Nigerians that truly, geniuses exist.
Emmanuel participated in a Mathematics Olympiad competition and scored 95.33 out of a 100.
Boy bags scholarship worth millions
The brilliant boy's performance in the competition earned him a scholarship worth N21 million.
According to Alex Onyia with the X handle @winexviv, he would be studying at Evergreen college, Enugu for six years.
In his words:
"Adekunle Emmanuel just won a full scholarship worth N21 million to study in Evergreen College, Enugu for 6 years. He participated in the Mathematics Olympiad competition and scored 95.33 out of a 100. He is a star."
Reactions as intelligent boy bags scholarship
Nigerians who came across the post showered the brilliant boy with congratulatory messages for his amazing performance.
Many Nigerians wished him well and prayed that he continues to excel in his academic journey.
Martins said:
"Congratulations to him. With adequate funding, he could easily have won 200m and that's a good start for excellence."
@Justaphino said:
"Brilliant performance. May God keep strengthening his knowledge."
Illumina wrote:
"Congratulations to the young olympiad. He will go places."
Chinonso Egbonyi reacted:
"This is amazing!!! Congratulations young champ."
Brown sugar said:
"Congrats to him."
Truth Olusola added:
