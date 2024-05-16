A Nigerian boy has received accolades from social media users after winning a scholarship worth N21 million

The young boy had participated in a Mathematics Olympiad competition and scored 95.33 out of 11

Social media users stormed the comments section to applaud the intelligent boy over the amazing feat

Adekunle Emmanuel, a young boy schooling in Enugu, Nigeria, has confirmed to Nigerians that truly, geniuses exist.

Emmanuel participated in a Mathematics Olympiad competition and scored 95.33 out of a 100.

Boy wins scholarship worth N21 million Photo credit: @winexviv/X.

Source: Twitter

Boy bags scholarship worth millions

The brilliant boy's performance in the competition earned him a scholarship worth N21 million.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

According to Alex Onyia with the X handle @winexviv, he would be studying at Evergreen college, Enugu for six years.

In his words:

"Adekunle Emmanuel just won a full scholarship worth N21 million to study in Evergreen College, Enugu for 6 years. He participated in the Mathematics Olympiad competition and scored 95.33 out of a 100. He is a star."

Reactions as intelligent boy bags scholarship

Nigerians who came across the post showered the brilliant boy with congratulatory messages for his amazing performance.

Many Nigerians wished him well and prayed that he continues to excel in his academic journey.

Martins said:

"Congratulations to him. With adequate funding, he could easily have won 200m and that's a good start for excellence."

@Justaphino said:

"Brilliant performance. May God keep strengthening his knowledge."

Illumina wrote:

"Congratulations to the young olympiad. He will go places."

Chinonso Egbonyi reacted:

"This is amazing!!! Congratulations young champ."

Brown sugar said:

"Congrats to him."

Truth Olusola added:

"I see what u did dere bro. May the partnership continue. Let change the narrative. Make so many Yoruba Commisioners in the east. Let shows to the world that we are one and the same. Sell land to Yoruba too."

Lady bags fully-funded scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady got a fully-funded scholarship to study for her PhD at Claremont Graduate University, USA.

The lady, Vee Kativhu, posted photos showing when she relocated from Oxford, UK, to the United States of America.

Source: Legit.ng