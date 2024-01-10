The throwback video of Tiwa Savage saying to her fans who attended her event that she once lived with Davido has been seen online

She said when she came back to Nigeria, she stayed at his apartment before she was able to get one of her own

The two singers exchanged a hug as they said their friendship had come a long way like ten years

An old video of Tiwa Savage and David Adeleke, aka Davido have sparked emotions online after it was sighted by their fans.

The clip was dug up amid the rift between the two giant singers. In the recording, Savage was telling her fans that she had lived with Davido in his apartment before when she relocated to Nigeria many years ago.

Fans dig up throwback video of Tiwa Savage saying she lived with Davido before amid their rift.

She said her friendship with the Grammy nominee has come a long way over the past few years. They both shared a warm hug while Tiwa Savage continued singing.

Recall that the two singers are no longer best of friends. Savage had petitioned the commissioner of police and reported Davido to him.

Fans react to the video of Tiwa Savage and Davido

Reactions have trailed the recording of the two singers. Here are some of the comments below:

@kemity:

"Two rich people dey fight Wetin be my own."

@tunandez:

"When they settle, I wan know where these third parties go stand. Enemies of progress."

@ivorycutie:

"What i love to see.'

@pearlbodyvienna:

"Let's always remember old times pls, no one is perfect, everyone makes mistakes. Let love leads. Olorun a ba won pari e. 2 special people dear to my heart."

@bouqui231:

"Make them get out."

@ade_theprefix:

"Davido can never ever be wrong. Tiwa will be alright."

@ebukaonuma:

"I like how these people position each other."

@dorokings:

"Na David get the apartment oooo."

@peteru_official:

"Shophia is really happy wherever she is right now cos that was her aim, anything that will trigger David and it’s unfortunate say na Tiwa she use…so unfortunate!"

Davido snubs Tiwa Savage, says he just recorded the hardest verse ever

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had put the call outs and petition against him behind and resumed working on his music career

The singer was reported to the police by his colleague Tiwa Savage over their rift.

In a recent post, he said that he has hit the studio to record another hit music

