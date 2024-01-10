More details about the ongoing drama between Davido and Sophia Momodu over Imade has emerged online

A controversial blogger, Cutie Juls, claimed Sophia stopped the DMW label boss from seeing his daughter

Cutie Juls also alleged that Sophia was requesting $800 (N800k) to pay for Imade's nanny, a claim which caused an uproar online

Nigerian music star David Adeleke 'Davido' has continued to make headlines amid allegations against him, especially regarding his first daughter and child, Imade Adeleke.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular talent manager Teebillz called out the DMW singer for disrespecting his ex-wife, Tiwa Savage, and for not seeing his daughter Imade after a long time.

Sophia Momodu allegedly wants Davido to pay $800 over a two-year period through her lawyers.

Source: Instagram

Hours after Teebillz's social media outburst, Tiwa Savage petitioned the Nigerian police against Davido.

While the Unavailable crooner has remained unbothered about the issue, controversial blogger Cutie Juls, in a viral post, alleged that the singer's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, stopped him from seeing Imade.

Cutie Juls also shared Sophia's absurd expectations from Davido, including $800 (N800k) payment for Imade's nanny, which needs to be paid over a two-year period through her lawyers.

An extract from the blogger's post read:

"Sophie says David should start by paying Nanny’s fees in arrears for 2 years. I think they said it’s around $800 a month and the money should be paid via her lawyers."

The blogger added that Sophia instructed Davido to contact her through her lawyers so that she could provide visiting rights and avoid negative narratives.

See Cutie Juls' post below:

Mixed reactions trail Sophia Momodu's request from Davido

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments as some netizens claimed Sophia Momodu was demanding too much. See the reactions below:

_naz_gray:

"Sophie wants to be Chioma so bad but she no really and e dey pain am."

unusual_debbi:

"The mother is not ready for her child to stop suffering, imagine the bills just to see your own child, she should stop complaining and rest."

ch.ichi8524:

"I remembered when Davido was dying to see his daughter, Sophia d lazi girl refused...just brag. Now David has moved on with the rest of the kids he has, body no gree am Sophia get a life oooo."

mschumzy:

"Nanny fee is too expensive, if she wants that expensive nanny she should be able to afford it , the girl is no more a baby , the mother wants to keep a standard she can’t afford then punishing the father and her daughter. Davido should think about it carefully. This is sad, this my gender."

ch.ichi8524:

"Sophia should rest, she should get a job...what sort of laziness is this... if she wants money, let her speak out biko."

Imade says Davido was not there for her when she needed him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's first child, Imade Adeleke, called him out.

This was after Imade's mother, Sophia Momodu, shared a message her daughter sent to her grandmother.

Imade allegedly told her grandma that she had been disappointed since the death of her brother, Ifeanyi, noting how her father, Davido, was not there when she needed him.

Source: Legit.ng