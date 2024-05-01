Nigerian singer and songwriter Peruzzi has opened up on the dynamics of his working relationship with Davido

During a recent interview, the music star admitted that Davido used to pay him with his used clothes for writing songs for him

This disclosure piqued the interest of many netizens and led to a series of interesting reactions on social media

Nigerian singer Tobechukwu Victor Okoh aka Peruzzi has caused a stir after revealing that David ‘Davido’ Adeleke used to pay him for his services with his used clothes.

It is no longer news that Peruzzi writes many of Davido’s songs but fans did not expect his mode of payment to be something other than cash.

Fans react as Peruzzi says Davido used to pay him with his used clothes.

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Peruzzi was a guest on skitmaker IsBaeU’s show when he was asked about collecting Davido’s used clothes as payments for his songwriting.

In the viral clip, the songwriter appeared taken aback by the question before eventually answering. According to Peruzzi, he indeed used to collect Davido’s used clothes after writing songs for him but all that changed after the DMW boss paid him with a huge amount of money for the first time.

In his words:

“I’m not going to lie to you, I dey run am like that before but e get one time wey I run am, he just give me some type bars so I just stop that p.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to Peruzzi’s disclosure

Peruzzi’s disclosure about collecting Davido’s old clothes as payments for his songwriting sparked a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

Hawamed_studios:

“Tunde no post dis one .”

its.lawlah:

“And this Werey get mouth to talk He exchanged his career with used cloth I hear say he don date chioma before .”

Ifeoma8983:

“Anyone that know davido should tell him to be very careful about this man and thousands of his friends.”

Superzeal_:

“Normally e no get who no Dey use style collect him chairman clothes change ownership. Just pure love from the heart.”

gabrieljerry3644:

“This guy nah true pant washer.”

bebema567:

“Pls leave Davido alone perruzi, hen do bad know help you ??”

florencegabriel1281:

“This peruzzi matter Don dey too much. I feel he is jealous because the other day you tweeted that u were with him like today in the evening, and the next day, he bought a PJ.”

eye_bee_halliday:

“Davido fans suppose Dey carry panadol Dey waka.”

daddy_lee11:

“After den go talk say ‘We rise by lifting others’…. Shey na by giving used cloth to your of greatness…. Peru should be thanking wizzy because he don remove ham from slave master.”

young_stunner4:

“@peruzzi_vibes u are snitch to 30BG .. delete your song u are along those are selling Davido out.”

nwikkey:

“It happens everywhere, people use other people to further their careers. People employ people to get money out of them. The truth remains that Davido don't really need Peruzzi, he can hire another songwriter but, Peruzzi needs him.”

Peruzzi reacts to Davido's new jet

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Peruzzi confronted his former music boss, Davido, over his latest private jet purchase.

Legit.ng revealed on Thursday night, April 04, that the international music icon had announced purchasing a new jet, a Bombardier 7500 rip rubber valued between $68 million and $78 million.

Peruzzi expressed surprise that Davido would fight with him over Igbeaux (Nigerian slang for weed) at night and then spend millions on a private plane the next day.

