An event planner Amaka has shared how former BBNaija housemate Beauty Tukura asked her for a classy birthday decor for a fixed budget

She noted that she spent $25k (N42m) for the decor and shared how the celebrant wanted the place to look like

At the event, she was asked to show some of the unique things she put in place that made the decoration worth N42m and she did

Netizens had several questions for an event planner Amaka after she shared how she spent $25k (N42m) to decorate Beauty Tukura's birthday venue at Ikoyi, Lagos.

The former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star clocked 27 years on Monday, October 21, 2024, and had a glamorous party to mark her special day.

In a video, Amaka was asked by her interviewer Ayomi David to explain some of the special things she did at the classy party. She stated that the colours of the day were gold and white luxury.

Furthermore, she showed an area that was beautifully decorated with a massive white bow-tie. She also shared where guests could take pictures with a scintillating gold background.

Ayomi gave off the attitude that N42m was too much for the decor she did for Beauty and some fans corroborated his body language.

Reactions to Beauty Tukura's N42m birthday decor

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Beauty Tukura's N42m birthday decor below:

@toyopepy:

"Event planner can't even explain what she has to offer well."

@literallyfave:

"I’m still genuinely waiting for what made this 40+ million. Till then, I’ll reserve my actual comment."

@jennyham45:

"So underwhelming for 25k dollars, let’s say the truth."

@feyikemistry:

"Very wasteful to be honest."

@mayrtkay:

"When the guy said $25k her countenance shook a bit, so I think it's a bit exaggerated."

@faizehi:

"Hhhmm...27yrs spent that on birthday as? Hhhhh

@faithxoxoxo__:

"N42m for this? Make dem collect their money back abeg."

Beauty Tukura marks birthday

Earlier, Beauty had taken to social media to unveil her birthday look.

The Level Up star and ex-beauty queen dazzled in a regal black dress designed by Emagine By Bukola.

The reality TV star has revealed she would be giving out N500k each to the best-dressed male and female guests at her birthday bash.

