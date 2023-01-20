Nigerian singers Peter and Paul of Psquare have joined other celebrities to congratulate Tunde Ednut on his birthday

In a show of support for the former singer turned Blogger, Psquare donated a cow as they host a birthday party on his behalf

The brothers, however, included a condition that only those with their Permanent Voters Cards could attend the party

Popular Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut is trending online over the massive support he has received from prominent figures in the country as he marks his birthday today, January 20, 2023.

Tunde Ednut in a recent post expressed surprise after veteran Nigerian singers Paul and Peter Okoye gave him a cow for his birthday.

Reacting to the nice gesture from the twin brothers, Tunde Ednut wrote:

“I don’t even know what to say anymore. For these Legends to wanna celebrate me. I am highly honored. Woooooow!! Thank you so much… If you wanna party, with Psquare and eat well tomorrow, everything free. Go to @rangorooftoplounge. Come early oo! 5pm.”

See the post below:

Psqaure, however, took to the comment section to add that only those with PVC would be allowed into the party.

The two brothers, who are big supporters of the Labour Party (LP) candidate Peter Obi wrote via their individuals accounts:

“Entrance only with PVC or nothing."

Netizens react as Psquare say only those with PVC can attend Tunde Ednut’s birthday party

See some of the reactions below:

big_pucy:

"@peterpsquare has we no get nko we go still come ."

atomon_osato:

"@checken8108 simple instruction no PVC no entry go and verify. Learn to be Obidient."

0yefeso:

"@peterpsquare if dem enter with pvc still come vote Tinubu nko? Because I’m sure you’re supporting Obi ."

adaichiebuka:

"@peterpsquare And they must be Obidient, if not dem go vomit that food wey dem chop❤️."

czermilly_:

"@bensonokonkwo nobody asked you na you buy cow?"

Psquare reveal why no album was released after reunion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare penned an appreciation message to their fans for their support in 2022.

Psquare, who revealed they cashed out from their tour around the world last year said they intentionally didn't release a new album after their reunion because it was a game plan.

They, however, assured their fans to expect a new album from them in 2023.

