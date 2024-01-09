Davido has responded after Cubana Chiefpriest made a post and said the singer only has time for winners

His response came after he was called out by Tee Billz because of Tiwa Savage, his son and Sophia Momodu

Tee Billz had accused Davido of disrespecting his family and he promised to deal with the singer

DMW record label boss David Adeleke, better known as Davido might have given his response to Tee Billz who has been calling him out because of his family.

Legit.ng had reported that Tee Billz had called out and threatened the singer for disrespecting his family. He made a lot of allegations against Davido.

Davido replies as Cubana Chiefpriest says singer only talks to winners amid Tee Billz's call out. Photo credit @davido/@cubana_chiefpriest/@teebillz323

Source: Instagram

Responding after Cubana Chiefpriest said Davido whom he called his in-law was unavailable and that he only talks to winners, he wrote "Twe Twe in the comment section.

Cubana Chiefpriest says there is no distraction in 2024

In this post, the celebrity barman who acquired a Rolls Royce last year said that in this new year, there is no room for distraction.

He added that all eyes are on the goal which is to clinching the Grammy.

Recall that Davido is one of the Nigerian nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by Cubana Chiefpriest

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the businessman. Here are some of the comments below:

Cubana Chiefpriest smiles as he reunites with Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had returned to Nigeria after he returned from Ghana and he linked up with his bestie Cubana Chiefpriest.

The socialite posted the video of the singer with him at the club as they had a good time with other people.

Davido and the businessman were both grinning from ear to ear as fans were amazed because of the great bond between them.

