Popular Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut has been trending online all day as netizens celebrate his 36th birthday

One of the famous public figures who has stirred reactions online in celebration of Tunde Ednut is Obi Cubana; he donated six cows for the blogger's birthday party in Abuja

Apart from Obi Cubana several other celebrities have donated cows across the country for the birthday celebration of the blogger across the country.

Social media has been held agog all day, as Tunde Ednut, the famous Nigerian Instagram blogger turns a year older.

Netizens, colleagues and major socialites have all taken to social media to celebrate Tunde Ednut. One of the popular celebrities to have taken his celebration of Tunde Ednut to the next level is nightlife king Obi Cubana who donated six cows for Ednut's birthday party in Abuja.

Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana has sparked reactions online with his donation for Tunde Ednut's birthday party. Photo credit: @obi_cubana/@mufasatundeednut

In a post on his page, Cubana shared photos of the six cows donated for Tunde's birthday party to be held in Abuja, while also serenading the blogger with graceful words.

Cubana prayed for Tunde Ednut, noting that he deserves everything good that happens to him.

See the viral post of Tunde Ednut thanking Cubana for donating six cows for his birthday celebration:

See how netizens reacted to Obi Cubana's birthday gift to Tunde Ednut

@billyque_b:

"Haaaaa.. Be Like Say Na Abuja I Go Go ooo @mufasatundeednut Na ur mate Birthday In Different Location In Nigeria And He’s In America SEE GRACE."

@obi_cubana:

"You deserve everything good, Good man!"

@biolabayo1:

"Tunde Is like pe we want to open abattoir on your behalf ."

@monalisa.stephen:

"You’re Loved and Celebrated while you’re alive to see it . You’re a fulfilled man mehhh. Because a lot of people want this and can’t get it . Happy birthday @mufasatundeednut We love you."

@obaksolo:

"DOINGS PASS DOINGS ABUJA DON FINALLY TAKE OVER."

@igbinoviaowen:

"Omo na for me to go buy toothpicks keep oh cos the wey suya go full everywhere."

@drewuyi:

"E don burst."

@official_doctor_zo:

"Odogwu is Global!! E no easy to be Odogwu!!@mufasatundeednut deserves The World!"

Psquare donates cow, hosts Tunde Ednut’s birthday party in Lagos, netizens react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut, is trending online over the massive support he has received from prominent figures in the country as he marks his birthday today, January 20, 2023.

Tunde Ednut in a recent post expressed surprise after veteran Nigerian singers Paul and Peter Okoye gave him a cow for his birthday.

Reacting to the nice gesture from the music twin duo, Tunde Ednut noted that he feels very honoured to be celebrated by the legendary singers.

Source: Legit.ng