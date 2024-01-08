International Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy left many on the edge of their seats following a recent video of him

The African Giant hitmaker caught the attention of many with him wearing a crown on his head and handed a staff of office

Although the singer has yet to speak on the notable occasion, a video of the moment has since made the rounds online

Nigerian international star Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, has reportedly been crowned king.

A tense video making the rounds online saw the singer being placed with a crown on his head and a staff of office handed to him to complete the coronation.

At the time of this report, Legit.ng has not obtained the comprehensive details surrounding this honourable occasion. Rest assured, we will keep our readers informed as the story unfolds.

Burna Boy flaunts an array of his multimillion-dollar watches and more

The Nigerian music star Damini gave fans a sneak peek of his reportedly multi-million-dollar extravagant jewellery and watch collection.

A video shot in the comfort of the singer’s home showed him trying out some of his new timepieces with close friends.

The Afrobeats sensation recently made the news after he added a Ferrari to his collection of exquisite automobiles. In the latest video that made the rounds on Sunday, January 7, 2024, Burna Boy proved to be hitting hard with his fashion game.

Burna Boy ranks number 1 on 2023 US Afrobeats Billboard chart

Meanwhile, Billboard recently released its year-end list for 2023, with a special emphasis on the top Afrobeats songs in the United States.

Top Afrobeats acts and songs that became hits during the year were included, regardless of when they were released.

The reputable music magazine named Burna Boy the best Afrobeats performer of 2023. Wizkid, Tems, and Libianca still managed to rank highly, despite not releasing an album or EP in 2023.

Video of Burna Boy helping an elderly woman to pound yam goes viral

Legit.ng recalls a viral clip of Burna Boy from earlier this year, where he was seen helping an elderly woman carry some heavy stuff on the streets of Lagos.

In the same clip, Burna Boy was seen helping an elderly woman pound yam in the trenches.

The singer in the video was seen rushing down from his car and running up to meet with the woman.

