Top Nigerian singer Burna Boy has added another expensive sports car to his garage

In a video making the rounds online, the Grammy-winning musician was seen showcasing his latest Ferrari

The video of Burna’s new ride left many of the singer’s fans impressed as they reacted

Famous Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, is undoubtedly a lover of sports cars and has added another to his collection.

A video was recently posted on X by @Big7Record and spotted on Legit.ng showing Burna Boy with his latest Ferrari.

Video trends as Burna Boy flaunts N638 million Ferrari. Photos: @burnaboygram, @big7record / X.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Burna was seated in the vehicle and surrounded by some of his guys who cheered him on as he revved the engine.

According to @Big7Records, Burna’s new Ferrari 812 GTS cost $700,000 (N638 million).

See the impressive video below:

Reactions as Burna Boy shows off his N638 million Ferrari

The video of Burna Boy with his impressive new ride drew comments from some of his fans on social media. Read some of them below:

Nedu called the car the hottest:

Seeker said Burna looks like a billion bucks:

Luciano had this to say:

Babs claimed one of Burna Boy’s men Manny is teaching him things:

Stamp tweeted:

Fans pick Davido over Wizkid and Burna Boy as the Nigerian musician to hold the best concert ever

Earlier, a poll was conducted by Legit.ng where fans of Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy had the opportunity to vote.

They were asked to vote based on who had the best concert ever. Many who participated in the poll picked Davido.

Burns Boy says he would have beaten Wizkid if he wasn't his guy

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had a clash with Wizkid's fans on social media, and the singer lost his cool.

Some of Wizkid's fans had claimed that Burna Boy does not have the most certified African album compared to their favourite.

While reacting to Wizkid's fans, he said he would have banged the singer on the face if he wasn't a friend of the Ojuelegba crooner.

Source: Legit.ng