Nigerian international star Burna Boy spurred reactions with his lavish collection of wristwatches and jewellery worth millions of dollars

A trending video captured the moment the singer excitedly showed off his glittering, pricy possessions

The video also caught a glimpse of his garage, showcasing his collection of high-end vehicles alongside the newly acquired Ferrari

Nigerian music star Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, gave fans a sneak peek of his reportedly multi-million-dollar extravagant jewellery and watch collection.

A video shot in the comfort of the singer’s home showed him trying out some of his new timepieces with close friends.

The Afrobeats sensation recently made the news after he added a Ferrari to his collection of exquisite automobiles.

In the latest video that made the rounds on Sunday, January 7, 2024, Burna Boy proved to be hitting hard with his fashion game.

A closer look revealed a briefcase filled with various designer wristwatches and other eye-catching jewellery.

An inscription in the video read:

"Odogwu no be ordinary."

The clip also showed his garage, revealing his collection of high-end vehicles, including the newly purchased Ferrari.

Did Burna Boy buy Stefflon Don new Rolls Royce?

Netizens called out Burna Boy when the news of his ex-lover, Stefflon Don, getting a Rolls Royce on her birthday went viral.

The singer, who used to be in a relationship with Afrobeats artiste Burna Boy, was left stunned when clips of her birthday gift arrived at her London crib.

In a fresh update, Burna Boy's car dealer, Anani Bertin, put up a post on his Instagram page, confirming the rumours and speculations.

