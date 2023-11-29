Nigerian singers Burna Boy and Wizkid recently added some uncommon liveliness to the timelines

An old video of the two Afrobeats stars captured them in an intense recording studio session, which spurred admiration from many

The Grammy Award-winning stars have worked together in the past to produce some of the country's best music export

Nigerian musicians Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy, and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, injected an unexpected burst of energy on social media timelines.

A throwback video showing the Afrobeat legends engrossed in a cozy studio session with their respective teams surfaced online.

Old video of Burna Boy and Wizkid trends Credit: @buranbiy, @wizkid

Source: Instagram

At some point in the footage, Burna Boy is seen passionately recording with a microphone, sitting closely with his colleague, Wizkid.

The duo, renowned for their global musical impact, has previously teamed up on several chart-topping hits. In 2021, Wizkid featured Burna Boy in his single "Ginger," and in 2022, Burna Boy collaborated with the Ojuelegba singer on the acclaimed track "Ballon d'Or."

See the video below

Netizens react to Wizkid and Burna Boy in the studio

Legit.ng captured some of the fractions below:

_thompson_daniel:

"Let them cook."

dj_riddim_rhyda:

HERE NA ROOM OF GRACE!

leponky's profile:

"this kind thing dey pain owe be owe fans BIG 7 get doings. musical genius na him odogwu."

wizbahamapondis:

"Na wetin dem give lancey smoke i want know."

jon__orh:

"Once wiz enter studio he's very serious."

tentoes_01:

"Yes we are hungry for it."

elizabeth_zannah:

"The only Afrobeats Genius.. Wizkid and Burna."

Brymo slams Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido

Brymo is not pleased that Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido are enjoying the exposure and title of pioneers of Afrobeats.

He said Afrobeats is not a genre, but Afrobeat and Fela struggled to bring it to life. Brymo knocked Burna Boy for claiming Jesus of Afrobeats when, in fact, he is a sleazy, cheap and unoriginal creative.

He argued that most of the self-acclaimed African Giant's songs are either samples of other people's songs or a stolen slogan and wondered how he got a Grammy.

Source: Legit.ng