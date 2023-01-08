Famous Nigerian singer Burna Boy recently trended online after a viral clip of him pounding yam with an elderly woman went viral

The video clip of the Odogwu seriously getting busy as he was pounding yam has got people talking online as fans have slammed him for just playing to the gallery by doing

This viral clip is coming just days after his failed concert in Lagos, which was tagged as an epic failure after he kept his show-goers waiting for hours and didn't apologize immediately

A video clip of Internationally famous Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy pounding yam in the trenches, has gone viral.

The singer in the viral video was seen vigorously pounding yam while still fully dressed like a proper Odogwu.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy sparks emotions online as a video clip of pounding yam on the street with an elderly woman goes viral. Photo credit: @tooxclusive_com/@burnaboygram

This show of street credibility is coming just days after his failed New Year music concert in Lagos.

Burna was dragged for days online for keeping his concert-goers waiting for over 8-hours before coming out to perform.

However, the new clip has stirred emotions online as Nigerians have called out the singer while noting that the new video is nothing but 'Eye service' and a desperate attempt to save face.

Watch the video clip of Burna Boy pounding yam with an elderly woman on the street:

See how Nigerians have reacted to Burna Boy's viral video on the street pounding Yam with an elderly woman

@iamwillowy:

"Eye service, but when u meet them on stage u kick them with a boot, that's unfair... I like Burna before, but his recent attitude made me dislike him, that's what u can never see Davido doing."

@ifedamola_mi:

"This guy just dey gimme joy."

@mtricedmoney:

"You Dey pound yam with necklace wey fit help person generation."

@toby23_0:

"Who wan chop this yam burna they pound if it’s was like that then yam would be cruise I love the boy."

@pe_ace4390:

"Keep pounding."

@l_ayk_an:

"To me that’s the best song Burna don sing."

@killapapi5351:

"Make una no de climb stage go meet am em da talk am tire say em no like am but some people no de hear."

Video trends as Burna Boy ‘kicks’ fan who tried to climb the stage at his Lagos concert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, trended for controversial reasons over his January 1, 2023, concert in Lagos.

The music star made headlines for different reasons over the show and one of them was a video making the rounds of how he handled a fan who tried to climb the stage.

The Love, Damini, star has been known to warn fans not to climb the stage at his events but one excited fan decided to try his luck at the Lagos event.

