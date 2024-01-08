Celebrated Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie wished his son Yul Edochie a happy birthday

Legit.ng reported that the sensational actor celebrated his new age on January 7, stating his desires for the new year

His father's brief birthday greeting became another heated topic that netizens deliberated on

Highly respected Nollywood actor Pete Edochie caught the attention of many following how he marked Yul Edochie's birthday.

Legit.ng reported that the embattled actor added a year on January 7 and announced his one true desire for his new age on social media.

Wishing his son a fruitful life ahead, the Lion of Africa, as he is fondly called, simply wrote:

“Happy birthday Son @yuledochie,” accompanied by a picture.

Reactions trail Pete Edochie's post

The veteran's concise post didn't sit well with many as they read different meanings to it following the young star's marital crisis.

akeemoffishal:

"Dem go say no be him type am."

bam_tv_:

"If only Nigerians paid half of the attention they have put in the Edochie's marriage into their own, we would have zero divorces. Leave Yul alone and face your spouse... it may surprise you that you know Yul's wife more than your own."

truebanku:

"Continue to RIP Kambili. Please Kambi, kpai your kpaiers and their illegitimate pikins too."

miriam_mohammeddd:

"Please let's not comment anything negative on this man's post..he's an elder for goodness sake..he might have rejected Judy the baby mama to 3 it doesn't mean he doesn't love his son..let's have some respect."

melanoadeola:

"My honorable Odugwu! You got this ! Happy birthday to a strongest Da-Hood Dude! Wishing you all the best in life. Is all about love,forgiveness and patience. Be blessed always, love you loads till forever is gone."

maiya.leee:

"Happy birthday to you, yul. May you learn fast . Your dad is a great man ...happy birthday to yul because of his legendary father."

oluebubeonyeaka:

"Papa no fit talk . Papa done see shege from him pikin hand."

