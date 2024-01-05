Pete Edochie recently put up a new year message on social media amid his son Yul Edochie's viral drama

The Nollywood veteran who shared a new picture also prayed for his fans and followers for a more remarkable year

Some netizens, however, took to the veteran actor's comment section to report Yul Edochie

Nigerian veteran actor Pete Edochie has penned a New Year message to his fans and followers

Pete, who attached a picture to his new year post, declared that 2024 would be a blessed year.

Pete Edochie pens new year message to his online family.

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"Your 2024 is BlessedHappy new year my online family."

See Pete Edochie's post below:

The Lion of Africa, as he is also called by his fans, however, chose not to interfere in his son Yul Edochie's recent social media outburst.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul repeatedly dragged his first wife and fast-rising influencer May Edochie.

Yul, in an outburst, claimed May underwent a body enhancement surgery without his approval.

People react to Pete Edochie's new year post

Some netizens unsatisfied with Pete's silence on Yul's recent drama took to his comments section to report the Nollywood actor.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, see them below:

ai.cha756:

"Baba happy New but people go give you better WOTOWOTO....BUT No gree for anybody OOO..... love you."

princesshycinthaawad:

"Happy new year to the man who born goat defaming an innocent woman."

kins_kachi:

"Ebubedike your son yul is now woman wrapper."

gemini_quiiin:

"@yuledochie why don't I see your comment here? Are you having issues with daddy?"

What Yul Edochie said about 2023 despite losing son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul Edochie came under massive criticism from netizens with some comments he made about 2023 and the New Year.

The Nollywood actor shared online that 2023 was the best year of his life.

2023 was, however, the same year the actor lost his first son, Kambili.

In another report via Legit.ng, Yul Edochie celebrated his late son Kambilichukwu's first posthumous birthday with an emotional message.

