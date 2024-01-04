Yul Edochie has penned a heartfelt message to his late son Kambilichukwu on his first posthumous birthday

The actor shared a picture of him and his late son as he recounted a dream he had about him

Yul, who expressed his love for Kambili, however, added that he had to stay strong for the deceased's siblings

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has continued to make headlines, and this time around, he stirred emotions with his posthumous birthday message to his late son, Kambilichukwu, who would have clocked 17 today, January 4.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kambili passed on in March 2023 after he was rushed to the hospital.

Yul Edochie shares how much he misses his late son. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul, who has repeatedly dragged his first wife, May, in a message to his late son, said he never knew he would one day write a note like this.

The actor expressed how much he misses Kambili, saying he has had to stay strong for the deceased's other siblings.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Recounting a dream he had about Kambili, Yul wrote:

"I kept asking God to let me see you again, and he granted my wish. And I saw you once in my dream. You looked much taller and more handsome. And bigger. You were glowing. Seems you’re now playing basketball over there and left football. You looked very happy. Obviously, life over there is quite different from here."

See his post below:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's birthday post to late son

Legit.ng captured some of the comments. See them below:

uchemaduagwu:

"Our prayer for YUL is working for him to post this, hope Na him Dey Type this."

topman_tech:

"Generally speaking, all men i will keep saying this in order to save millions of people. Pls if you want a peaceful life forever, love and marry 1 wife forever plsss."

shes__precious__:

"If this writer-up is genuine, how come last year was your best year?"

southonyeka:

"In this life ...nothing sweet pass peaceful home with one wife."

jully__mk:

"Judy has finally returned his phone. Thank God."

Yul Edochie says 2023 was his best year despite losing son

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul Edochie stirred the ire of many netizens with some comments he made about 2023 and the New Year.

Yul shared online that 2023 was the best year of his life.

2023 was, however, the same year the actor lost his first son Kambili.

Source: Legit.ng