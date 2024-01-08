Yul Edochie has continued to share adorable moments from his birthday celebration this year

The Nollywood actor shared a fun video of his dad, Pete Edochie, and an Ogene music group celebrating his birthday

In reaction to the video, Yul penned an appreciation message to his veteran actor dad, Pete Edochie

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie couldn't help but express gratitude to his father, Pete Edochie, for the way he celebrated him on his birthday.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pete had stirred mixed reactions over the brief message he penned to his son, who added a year on January 7.

Pete Edochie vibes to Ogene music in video. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In what looked like a response to his critics, Yul has now taken to his social media timeline to share a fun video of his dad throwing a mini-birthday celebration party on his behalf.

The clip showed Pete vibing to a live performance from an Ogene music group who sang different songs to celebrate Yul.

Appreciating his dad, Yul wrote in a caption:

"When your father celebrates you this way, what more can you ask for? The Lion of Africa. @peteedochie Thank you, Dad. To my Gee who made it happen, @johnpaulnwanganga1thank you bro. May celebration never seize in your life."

Watch the fun video below:

Yul Edochie's birthday celebration comes a few days after he called out his first wife in a series of outbursts online.

People react as Yul Edochie shares video of his dad with Ogene music group

Legit.ng compiled the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

aniekemefinbar:

"Sir Pete Edochie carries extra-ordinary charisma. You can feel his presence."

nwanyiwuihe_ulunneya:

"This looks like a set up…"

jennies1010:

"Even ashawo for street her people they celebrate her talkless u. no big deal."

ogensimah:

"This is nice.. Truth is, no matter how naughty a child is, we still show love as parents.. That's how large parents' hearts can be. Happy birthday to Yl."

nonnyjella:

"You arranged it for yourself nah dey play."

Judy Austin celebrates Yul Edochie

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, expressed her heartfelt tribute in honour of the actor on his birthday.

Judy gushed about Yul, noting that he was a human after God's heart.

She further revealed that the filmmaker was the strongest and kindest soul she knew despite his stubbornness.

Source: Legit.ng