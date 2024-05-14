“Who Is He?” Ghanaian Rapper, Medikal Blocks Davido Slams Him for Not Being Loyal
- Ghanaian rapper Medikal has sparked reactions online with some of his recent comments about Nigerian singer Davido
- In his viral tweets, the singer spoke about Davido not being loyal, and for that reason, he has blocked him across all his social media platforms
- Medikal revealed in his tweet how he had stayed loyal to Davido for years and had constantly come through for the Nigerian singer whenever he needed him
Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong better known as Medikal, has sparked chaos online with his recent tweets bashing Nigerian singer Davido.
In his viral posts, Medikal revealed that he had to block Davido on all his social media platforms because he tampered with their loyalty.
Medikal shared that he decided to block Davido after the Nigerian singer unfollowed him, and his DMW boys launched a disrespectful attack on his friend and mentor, Sarkodie.
Loyalty be talent - Medikal blasts Davido
In his viral tweets, the Ghanaian rapper noted that he isn't the tweet of person who would go around telling stories of how helped people in the past or how he came through for them when they needed him.
But he is one person who stays loyal to people who are faithful and devoted to him.
Read an excerpt of Medikal's tweet lambasting Davido below:
"Davido just unfollowed me, to make it easier for him, I just block am. Loyalty be Talent. If I Dey for you, you for Dey for me, it’s simple."
See Medikal's tweet below:
Reactions trail Medikal's post blasting Davido
Here are some of the comments that trailed Medikal's post:
@dooleyfrosh:
"Na the unfollow wey Davido unfollow you make I know this name today."
@joshua_meyomide:
"Dis man is in pain. He needs help."
@sirscott2000bc:
"Make 003 rest."
@tolulope_ao:
"Who’s he? This is my first time knowing this guy."
@adeola_132:
"Davido was never following him he should wrap it up jare Davido unfollowed u buh he no unfollow sark."
@ika_frank1:
"Who be this one again."
@iam_emmyhkd:
"As you block am why you com post am now ehn my baby influencer (Big)"
@lariegates:
"No time man no be God."
@austin_highstar:
"It is obvious Davido Is Biggest Influencer in west Africa. Everyone uses him For Engagements & Trends."
@oluwasky44:
"Person wey be say nah Davido give am his biggest hit."
@_big.dav:
"No evidence."
@og_e.money:
"Who be this one again davido just dy blow pipo everyday."
Davido announces big plans for Chioma's birthday
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido announced his wife Chioma’s upcoming birthday on social media.
The celebrity chef will turn a new age on April 30, 2024, and Davido has already gone online to make fans anticipate the big day.
Taking to his official X (Twitter) page, the DMW boss promised to celebrate the occasion in style because Chioma is a great woman.
