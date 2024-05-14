Ghanaian rapper Medikal has sparked reactions online with some of his recent comments about Nigerian singer Davido

In his viral tweets, the singer spoke about Davido not being loyal, and for that reason, he has blocked him across all his social media platforms

Medikal revealed in his tweet how he had stayed loyal to Davido for years and had constantly come through for the Nigerian singer whenever he needed him

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong better known as Medikal, has sparked chaos online with his recent tweets bashing Nigerian singer Davido.

In his viral posts, Medikal revealed that he had to block Davido on all his social media platforms because he tampered with their loyalty.

Medikal shared that he decided to block Davido after the Nigerian singer unfollowed him, and his DMW boys launched a disrespectful attack on his friend and mentor, Sarkodie.

Loyalty be talent - Medikal blasts Davido

In his viral tweets, the Ghanaian rapper noted that he isn't the tweet of person who would go around telling stories of how helped people in the past or how he came through for them when they needed him.

But he is one person who stays loyal to people who are faithful and devoted to him.

Read an excerpt of Medikal's tweet lambasting Davido below:

"Davido just unfollowed me, to make it easier for him, I just block am. Loyalty be Talent. If I Dey for you, you for Dey for me, it’s simple."

See Medikal's tweet below:

Reactions trail Medikal's post blasting Davido

Here are some of the comments that trailed Medikal's post:

@dooleyfrosh:

"Na the unfollow wey Davido unfollow you make I know this name today."

@joshua_meyomide:

"Dis man is in pain. He needs help."

@sirscott2000bc:

"Make 003 rest."

@tolulope_ao:

"Who’s he? This is my first time knowing this guy."

@adeola_132:

"Davido was never following him he should wrap it up jare Davido unfollowed u buh he no unfollow sark."

@ika_frank1:

"Who be this one again."

@iam_emmyhkd:

"As you block am why you com post am now ehn my baby influencer (Big)"

@lariegates:

"No time man no be God."

@austin_highstar:

"It is obvious Davido Is Biggest Influencer in west Africa. Everyone uses him For Engagements & Trends."

@oluwasky44:

"Person wey be say nah Davido give am his biggest hit."

@_big.dav:

"No evidence."

@og_e.money:

"Who be this one again davido just dy blow pipo everyday."

