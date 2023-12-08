Yul Edochie, in a new video, has sent a message to online inlaws who have been dragging him over his second marriage to Judy Austin

The Nollywood actor revealed he doesn't read the vile comments netizens write about him, adding that they can't teach him how to live his life

Yul, who vowed to spill it all, added that his father, Pete Edochie and President Tinubu are the only two people he wouldn't permit anyone to criticised in his presence

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie has hinted at his readiness to share details about his marriage to May and actress Judy Austin.

In a video from his chat on White Pearl Studios TV, Yul finally responded to those who have criticised him for the past two years over his second marriage to his female colleague Judy.

Yul Edochie speaks about his marriage in video. Credit: @yuledochie @mayyuledochie @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

The actor revealed he was not afraid of being criticised, adding that he doesn't read the vile comments repeatedly flooding his page.

He said:

"People have been dragging for the past two years, I no dey fear dragging, I don't even read all those things they write about me, I have spent 18 years in Nollywood, these are young people, I am 41, someone who is 23, 24 is trying to teach me how to live my life, someone who is not married is trying to tell me how to leave my life."

In another clip, Yul named his father and veteran actor Pete Edochie and President Bola Tinubu as the only two people he wouldn't allow to be criticised in his presence.

He said:

"Only two people must not be dragged in my presence my father and President Bola Tinubu."

In a caption of the video, which he shared on his Instagram page, Yul wrote:

"Time for me to say it all. Una go hear wetin una never hear before."

Watch the video below:

