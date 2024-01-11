Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has sparked concerns about health with a post he recently shared on his page about love and death

In the post, Yul preached about showing love and affection to others, noting that nothing lasts forever

The movie star shared in his comment that everything a person brags about owning today is nothing but a borrowed item.

Embattled Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has sparked reactions online with an emotional post he shared about love and death.

The movie star, who recently took to social media to call out his first wife, May Edochie, spoke about spreading love and shying away from hate.

Movie star Yul Edochie stirs reactions as speaks about death and living on borrowed time. Photo credit: @yuledochie/@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

He further spoke about the one debt all humans owe no matter how long they live. Yul noted that everything anybody owns while alive is a borrowed property.

Yul Edochie allegedly recently tried to reach out to his ex-wife, May

According to an anonymous source, the comment shared by the movie star on his page had reportedly been stirred by an altercation between him and his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is alleged that Yul Edochie tried reaching out to his ex-wife recently, visiting a hotel where she was lodged.

However, all of Yul's attempts to see May Edochie were thwarted by her bodyguards and the hotel management.

See what Yul Edochie's emotional post speaking about love below:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's emotional post about love and death

See how netizens reacted to Yul's post:

@elegant_uche:

"You should have loved May regardless of the circumstance. Preaching what you cannot practice. You are a disappointment."

@vicramsha:

"I really feel sorry for Yul, he allowed a woman to ruin his life. Yul fought with his siblings, destroyed the good relationship he had with his siblings and extended family."

@essentialmada1:

"Some are living with a borrowed woman and not their real wife. It's good you said that yourself!"

@nynyenuma63:

"Yul Edochie, you know this and you had the audacity to lie against your legitimate wife because of one public toilet kpekus, called Judy.

@merc_y9282:

"You go preach tire, na action we want, go back to your First or you keep explaining all the days of your life mbok."

@karemona9:

"So you borrowed Mr. Obasi's wife, Judy and children and made it your own. Now it is time for you to return everything you borrowed from Mr. Obasi.

@kanmelu:

"She won't still forgive you... Carry your cross.."

@teejaiygold:

"Only if Judy will release this man and go away. I know he's a good man that unfortunately found himself in an unfortunate situation."

@cynthia_kelz:

"Na only you dey borrow fame, person wife, 8 children, house and everything. Even your orobo mistress borrowed endorsement for the gram. We no follow una for borrow borrow life. Don't force fake life on us. Enjoy your borrowed marriage with numerous children."

Yul Edochie recounts 2019 car accident that almost claimed his life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting an emotional comment Yul shared on his page thanking God for giving him a second chance at life.

The movie shared in the post how he survived a ghastly car accident that almost claimed his life in 2019.

In his message, he stated that God gave him a second life and not a second chance so that he could live and praise his power, word and glory.

Source: Legit.ng