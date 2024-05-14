A wedding between a Nigerian man and South African lady was captured in a video that was posted on TikTok

A video posted on TikTok captured the wedding of a Nigerian man and a South African woman.

The clip, steeped in excitement, depicted the wedding ceremonies and the groom’s arrival at the bride’s family residence.

Man pays lobola known as bride price in SA. Photo credit: @dutchess_carol

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man weds South African lady

The clip also highlighted the cattle procured for the matrimonial rites, with onlookers circling around to record the moment on their mobile devices, as shown by @dutchess_carol.

Watch the video below:

Mjamisto94 said:

“I like that he paid Lobola for you. As Zulu speaking man I am truly happy for you. In GP they hardly pay Lobola for girls.”

Nora_cynthia24 wrote:

“Hater's are on the internet hating while their women are getting married to the people they hate. Congratulations baby girl.”

Rez_Touch commented:

“One thing about nigerian men.”

Giant A:

“Coming to collect me own soon, my love for Southy women.”

Sammy:

“I hope they will not jealous them,and pls love him for real,defend him when ur people comes for fight.”

Miranda:

“I'm coming for mine too I must marry from South Africa.”

T3mi Iso:

“The Africa we should all promote, love , business, culture exchanges and everything positive. congratulations our wife.”

Honorable Bambam:

“Still searching for my own South Africa partner, God bless all Nigerian men out there.”

Tigishor I:

“9ja we no Dey carry last congratulations.”

EHIZJR:

“This is the my first time finding it hard to see any negative comments on Nigeria God bless you unity.”

Source: Legit.ng