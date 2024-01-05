Afro-fusion artist Seyi Vibez has sparked a massive uproar of emotions on social media as he reaches out to Dj Chicken and Oba Salo

The singer sent messages out to the TikTok stars asking them to send him their account numbers

TikTok star Oba Salo reacted to Seyi Vibez message noting that he had received a life changing sum of money from the singer

Nigerian singer Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, better known professionally as Seyi Vibez, has sparked reactions online after some comments he shared on his Instagram page went viral.

In his post, Seyi Vibez had sent a message to TikTok stars DJ Chicken and Oba Salo.

Seyi Vibez stirs reactions online after he allegedly gifted DJ Chicken and Oba Salo N50m each. Photo credit: @seyi_vibez/funnyhorje/@djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

The singer asked them to send him their account numbers.

According to social media influencer Olamide Official, Seyi Vibez allegedly gave DJ Chicken and his colleague, Oba Salo, N50m each.

Olamide's post alleging N50m can't corroborated. However, it was confirmed that Seyi Vibez gave the TikTok stars a large sum of money each.

Oba Salo reacts after Seyi Vibez credited him.

In a viral clip, Oba Salo reacted after receiving the money Seyi Vibez transferred to him.

Salo went wild after Seyi Vibez credited his account. In a clip making the rounds online, he was seen shouting the singers' names while listening to his songs in high volume in his car.

Meanwhile, DJ Chicken also reacted to getting credited by Seyi Vibez, expressing his emotions with tears. In the clip, he also noted that he allegedly toppled Naira Marley's record as he hit over 24k viewers on his IG live.

This comes days after Burna Boy gifted Seyi N15m diamond necklace and weeks after Wizkid gave God Over Everything (GOE) 20 million.

See Seyi Vibez's post asking for DJ Chicken and Oba Salo's account details:

Video of Oba Salo going gaga after Seyi Vibez credited him:

Photo evidence of Seyi Vibez asking for DJ Chicken and Oba Salo's account:

Netizens react to the exchange between Seyi Vibez and the TikTok stars

See the reactions that trailed Seyi Vibez, DJ Chicken and Salo's recent exchange:

@_oluwaseun9:

"100m kee? how much be seyi Net worth?"

@KinqKudos:

"100m? Lmao,Seyi self no go wan go broke nah."

@Olobabulk:

"lol him no see chicken press money for Oju aiye."

@iam_Puffbaby:

"Make portable go diss seyi again I won check something."

@isaaczic0:

"How much seyi vibez even worth to dey give person 100 mil. Y’all sick."

@links__xyz:

"100M bawo? when you turn ola of lagos."

@__retired_agbero:

"Zino is about to finish in the next few days let the dragging begin."

@mr_sheggzy001:

"Na Seyi music he go Dey use for his live throughout dis year."

@daintyrossy:

"Salo na werey, abeg mek person hold am abeg."

Seyi Vibez switching from strong Yoruba to British accent trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a recent interview by Seyi Vibez where he spoke about his music career and its growth.

During an interview with British-Nigerian podcaster Adesope Olajide, Seyi Vibez shared how he fell in love with music and his rise to fame.

The singer's unusual switch between Yoruba and British accents stirred reactions as he discussed how he dropped his first song at 14.

Source: Legit.ng