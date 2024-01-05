It was recently a packed house at the RmPlace as many top public figures stepped out to celebrate Femi Adebayo's 45th birthday bash

Faces like NURTW boss Mc Oluomo, Alabi Pasuma, Odunlade Adekola, Faithia Balogun, Tijani Adekola and many more were spotted at the birthday party

In one of the trending clips, Femi Adebayo was seen showing his gratitude to Mc Oluomo for coming bowing to greet him

Famous Nigerian actor turned filmmaker extraordinaire Femi Adebayo recently turned a year older.

In celebration of his new age, Femi Adebayo threw himself an exclusive birthday bash in Lagos.

Several top industry faces were seen at the birthday party as they celebrated their colleague.

Clips from the birthday bash have emerged online, and some of the celebrity faces that were sighted at the birthday bash include Odunlade Adekola, Faithia Balogun, Kunle Afod, and Tijani Adekola.

Fuji artist Pasuma was one of the guest performers at the birthday bash.

Femi Adebayo bows to greet MC Olumo

In one of the clips from the birthday bash making the rounds online, Femi Adebayo was seen bowing to greet MC Oluomo for gracing his party.

This is coming after the former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss resigned from his Lagos position to take up a new role in Abuja.

Femi Adebayo's 2023 blockbuster movie Jagun Jagun is regarded by many as one of the high-grossing films released last year.

Here are clips from Femi Adebayo's birthday bash below:

Video of Fuji artiste Pasuma performing at the exclusive bash:

Fans react as clips from Femi Adebayo's birthday bash trend

Here are some of the reactions that trailed clips from the birthday bash:

@borlachi:

"Didn’t know MC is dat old o. Got everyone’s Idobalê."

@hon_ginger:

"The banner is so worst. Is that a birthday banner or crusade."

@wisdombusybrain:

"MC and parties , like bread and beans."

@bekind10101:

"U c this life make money oo make I no talk much."

@harijey_grltd:

"Las las MC turn national o."

@sir_bashh:

"MC no even fit dobale for pasuma nawa ooo."

@oluwasnoopy:

"Shake his hand oooo."

@incredible_mankind:

"Dis baba pat Pasuma like…. I understand Pasuma’s body language though."

@medullar_ace:

"Mc no shake am na y."

@themosthigh____:

"Awon Atenu worldwide."

Femi Adebayo and wife celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report when Femi Adebayo went all out to celebrate his seventh wedding anniversary with his wife.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the movie shared some posts on his page to lavish his wife with adulation as they marked their seventh year together as a married couple.

The filmmaker thanked his woman for their romantic adventures so far and prayed for many more years of grace, blessings, and joy.

