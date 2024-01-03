Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid triggered a wave of reactions as he finally unveiled the love of his life

This revelation came on the heels of the Made in Lagos crooner's night out with Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage

Yet again, Wizkid's about his most treasured person left netizens voicing out their criticism regarding his alleged mistreatment towards his baby mama, Jada

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known by his stage name Wizkid, caused a massive stir online as he finally revealed his true love.

He earlier made waves online after he was seen enjoying himself at a club with Afrobeats diva Tiwa Savage.

Wizkid reveals Wade Coal as the love of his life Credit: @wandecoal, @wizkid, @jada_p

Following this, Jada P, the Grammy winner's baby mama, took to Twitter to discuss the transient nature of closures and farewells.

Although some internet users assumed she was referring to the singer's hangout with his female colleague, Jada P clarified that her comments had nothing to do with the fact that Wizkid and Tiwa Savage were seen together.

Afterward, Wizkid shared a photo on his Instagram story with his colleague, Wande Coal, declaring him the "love of his life".

Netizens once again related Wizkid's post to the mother of his two children, accusing him of his ill-treatment towards Jada.

Nigerians react to Wizkid's post

poshest_hope:

"The way he adores Wande >>>"

ms_leemart:

"The way Wizkid Loves Wande coal is Adorable >>>>"

karenblqk:

"Jada don see shege… the disrespect is too much."

phoenixx_reo:

"The constant polite insults to jada P at this point from all this so called blogs is already irritating at this point. What’s with the “you know who".

fun_funsses:

"He said it’s was only wande coal that accepted him when he needed a house to stay. More respect wande ."

silvaboymusic:

"When Wizkid left EME wandecoal was there for him, I think this is more reason why he don't joke with him.

"Chai be a good friend to any of ur friends ooo, Incase if them make am, and if na u make am too, don't forget the good ones that was there while the road was rough."

Wizkid crops off Jada P from picture they took together

The Ojuelgba singer and his baby mama, Jada P have generated reactions after one of their pictures surfaced online. The singer was said to cropped off Jada P from one of their pictures.

The two have always been sighted together having fun at different times so fans were surprised that Wizkid would do such a thing.

In the original image sighted online, Jada P was in front of Wizkid pointing to her glass and wearing a smile. Wizkid was also wearing a smile in the picture as he held a cup of drink.

In the new photo which was allegedly cropped by the singer, Jada P had been removed from the image the singer posted on one of his social media pages.

