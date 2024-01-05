Video of a Ghanaian lady lamenting as she shared her experience at cinemas after watching Toyin Abraham's new movie Malaika trends

In the trending clip, the lady shared how she was the only one who paid to watch Malaika at a cinema in Ghana

The lady shared that she came to the cinema with some of her friends, but they all chose to watch Funke Akindele's "A Tribe of Judah" over Malaika

Social media has been whitewashed over the last few weeks with reviews about Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah and Toyin Abraham's Malaika.

A video making the rounds online posted by a Ghanaian lady gives a grim review of how well one of the movies has been performing against the other.

Ghanaian lady stirs emotions after clips of only her watching Toyin Abraham's movie in the cinema goes viral. Photo credit: @trustedblog1/@toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

The lady revealed that she went to the cinema with friends but elected to watch Malaika because she had already seen Funke Akindele's new movie.

However, the Ghanaian lady was left stunned by what she found out after she entered the movie theatre.

Ghanaian lady laments as she watches Toyin Abraham's Malaika alone

In a clip, the lady shared images of her being the only one in the theatre who paid to watch Malaika.

She noted that everyone at the cinemas with her had chosen to watch A Tribe Called Judah.

After showing images of the empty seats in the hall, she also gave her thoughts about the movie while begging Ghanaians to watch Toyin Abraham's new film.

Watch the lady's video below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@hennie_t:

"Last year I was hyping Ijakumo here & there … Went to see the movie regardless of how expensive it was, cos it was toyin abraham This year i go watch A Tribe Called Judah jeje, she don kuku tell us say people whey dey watch her movie na grassroot people… Why i go waste my hard earned money to go watch her movie when grass root people mount."

@mrs_mahia:

"Atleast she fit don get her money back d movie sell reach 104m.. make she hold body.. Even if it enters Netflix I stil won’t watch.. ijakumo gan I no fit try am."

@abieslove:

"I think the timing of these their release is a problem...Why release your movie all at the same time? Sometimes it's good to be strategic."

@damilolaaaaaaaaa:

"Dem go join u before d movie finish, thanks for supporting Asiwaju baby Na we nigerians no wetin we dey go tru hia."

@ernyhydee:

"Toyin didn't do as much PR as funke.The money funke spent on PR alone is millions.More PR,more money.Toyin morale low this year on her movie PR."

@ruthyreign:

"Grassroot pipo go come watch am."

@kemaara:

"Make asiwaju baby go call her fellow people to watch am . She tot we were joking Abi . Thank you Ghana . Tribe of Judah or nothing."

@pwetii_precious:

"Who asked you. You people just post anyhow. How do you want the owner of the movie to feel? This post doesn’t make any sense..."

@marydiamond__:

"Why are they releasing movie at the same time?"

@vicsiy_abie:

"I don watch the Malaika, e no sweet."

Toyin Abraham speaks on featuring Emeka Ike in ‘Malaika’

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Toyin Abraham shared why she decided to take a huge risk by bringing her senior colleague Emeka Ike back to Nollywood.

The mother of one shared why she did it while speaking with Morayo Afolabi-Brown on the TVC morning show, "Your View."

Toyin noted that she believes Emeka Ike deserves a second chance and was the best person to interpret the role given to him on Malaika.

